Researchers "age" whiskey in a few days, rather than a few years

By 49 minutes ago

Credit Creative Commons

Researchers have discovered a new method of distilling whiskey that shortens the aging process from years to a few days, Quarz.com reports.

For centuries, the maturation of whiskey in wooden casks has been the lengthiest part of the whiskey-making process. But now researchers in Spain have attempted a new process for creating brandy, which is made from distilled wine. The scientists mixed the wine with wood chips, then blasted the mixture with ultrasound waves.

The ultrasound caused the plant tissue within the wood chips to rupture, releasing bioactive compounds, thus rapidly maturing the alcohol in a process that would have otherwise taken years. Professional tasters declared the brandy equal to any that had been traditionally aged in oak casks.

Some whiskey distillers are now experimenting with the process.  But don't worry. Whiskeys are still strictly controlled and regulated, so anything you buy on the shelf will be made the traditional way unless it says otherwise.

Tags: 
whiskey
alcohol
alcohol sales

Related Content

Once a courthouse, soon to be a distillery

By Cindee Talley May 28, 2015

In an ironic twist of fate, the building that once housed the seat of law and order is becoming the very thing that took some to face the judge In an ironic twist of fate, a distillery will call the courthouse home. The Dodge City Courthouse and old city hall is being renovated to become Boot Hill Distillery. Hays Kelman is a co-owner. He says whiskey will be the main attraction, but it takes a few years to age, so the business will also produce vodka, gin, white whiskey and red eye whiskey. Kelman is partners with his father and Chris Holovach. They’ll be using grain from their farms in Haskell and Scott Counties. Kelman says they want to keep everything as local as possible. A fall opening is planned.

Amarillo welcomes new alcohol and drug treatment facility

By Feb 9, 2017
KVII

The Panhandle of Texas will soon be home to a new alcohol and drug rehabilitation center.

As KVII reports, the Amarillo Recovery from Alcohol and Drugs (ARAD) organization has plans to move into the former Bivins nursing home.

The facility holds 32 beds, and will soon house the area’s only 30-day substance abuse treatment center.

Oklahoma Lawmaker Makes Controversial Statements About Blacks, Native Americans

By Apr 27, 2016
Brian Hardzinski / KGOU

An Oklahoma legislator is drawing heat for remarks he made last week concerning African-Americans and Native Americans, reports member station KGOU. The statements by state Rep. Todd Russ, a Republican of Cordell, came during house debate about the state’s new alcohol laws. Russ opposes the laws, which would allow wine and strong beer sales in grocery and convenience stores. During the debates, Russ said Native Americans are “predisposed to alcoholism.”

New Ballot Measure Would Expand Strong Beer and Wine Sales in Oklahoma

By Feb 8, 2016
zastayki / Creative Commons

A group of Oklahomans is launching a petition drive to place an alcohol measure on the November election ballot, reports Public Radio Tulsa. The group is calling for the sale of strong beer and wine at Oklahoma’s grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores.

Teen Drunk Driving Numbers Falling

By Jonathan Baker Dec 22, 2015
Colorado Public Radio

Colorado Public Radio gave us a bit of good news this week. Decades of public service announcements and school documentaries about drunk driving appear to be working. There are far fewer young people drinking and driving than there were a decade ago. 2002, there has been almost a 40 percent drop in the number of young adults of legal drinking age who drive under the influence of alcohol. The drop was even more dramatic among teenagers.