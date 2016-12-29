In rural areas, attorneys are hard to come by

The High Plains is experiencing a shortage of lawyers. And that’s hitting rural residents the hardest, as those needing legal assistance are often out of luck.

As The Rural Blog reports, the problem is a result of the larger trend of younger and more educated citizens leaving small-towns for the city.

According to NETNews Nebraska, “Eleven of Nebraska's 93 counties don’t have a single lawyer in the entire county.” This means there are no public defenders to represent defendants who’ve been arrested for even small crimes like minor in possession. And this problem, in turn, leads to young and poor citizens serving jail time. If these defendants had lived in cities, they would have been afforded legal representatives and they would have escaped time behind bars.

Some states are combating the problem by offering lawyers a stipend to serve rural areas.