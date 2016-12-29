High Plains Public Radio

In rural areas, attorneys are hard to come by

By 5 minutes ago

Credit Douglas Palmer / Creative Commons

The High Plains is experiencing a shortage of lawyers. And that’s hitting rural residents the hardest, as those needing legal assistance are often out of luck.

As The Rural Blog reports, the problem is a result of the larger trend of younger and more educated citizens leaving small-towns for the city.

According to NETNews Nebraska, “Eleven of Nebraska's 93 counties don’t have a single lawyer in the entire county.” This means there are no public defenders to represent defendants who’ve been arrested for even small crimes like minor in possession. And this problem, in turn, leads to young and poor citizens serving jail time. If these defendants had lived in cities, they would have been afforded legal representatives and they would have escaped time behind bars.

Some states are combating the problem by offering lawyers a stipend to serve rural areas.

Tags: 
attorneys
lawyers
legal representation
legal reform
prison reform

Related Content

New Database Makes Texas Deaths in Police Custody Public

By Dec 13, 2016
James Nielsen / Houston Chronicle

A database has been made public that reveals the files of over 5,000 people who have died in police custody in Texas, reports The Houston Chronicle.

This week Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office launched an online initiative known as the Custodial Death Report database. This makes readily available the files that a police agency creates when someone dies in custody.

SCOTUS Takes Up Texas Death-Penalty Case

By Dec 2, 2016
AFP/Getty Images

This week the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments regarding the death penalty in Texas. Since the U.S. made the death penalty legal again in 1976, Texas has been responsible for more than a third of the prisoners executed in America.

And, as The New Yorker reports, Texas has often put to death prisoners who would have been deemed exempt in other parts of the country due to intellectual disability.

Texas Ends Six-Month Streak Without Executions

By Oct 10, 2016
Ken Piorkowsky / Flickr Creative Commons

Last week, the Lone Star State concluded a record-breaking gap in executions, reports The Houston Press.

Before last Wednesday, the State of Texas had gone six months without putting anyone to death. That’s the longest stretch without an execution since 2008. Back then, a moratorium had been called while the U.S. Supreme Court considered the legality of lethal injections.

"The Color Purple" and Dante's "Inferno" Among 15,000 Books Banned in Texas Prisons

By Sep 29, 2016
Mike Groll / AP photo

Each US state has its own policies for what books are allowed in its prisons. But, according to quartz.com, Texas goes farther than most in censoring what inmates have access to.

Oklahoma Continues to Lead U.S. in Female Incarceration Rate

By Sep 15, 2016
News on 6

Oklahoma continues to lead the nation in incarceration rates for women, reports News on 6.

As a matter of fact, the state appears to be leaving the competition in the dust. The state imprisoned women at a ten percent higher rate this year over last. And Oklahoma County imprisoned thirty-three percent more women this year than in 2015.

Gov. Mary Fallin has created a Justice Reform Task Force to examine state laws that lead to imprisonment.