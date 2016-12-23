High Plains Public Radio

For rural colleges, an investment in surrounding towns is an investment in their own future

By 23 hours ago

Albion College in Albion, MI
Credit The Wall Street Journal

Like many other rural institutions like hospitals and factories, rural colleges have been struggling—and among these, rural liberal arts colleges have perhaps been hit the hardest.

According to U.S. Department of Education data, of the 300 private four-year colleges in rural areas, 43 percent have seen declines in enrollment in recent years.

Now, as The Wall Street Journal reports, some of these colleges are fighting back. Many rural schools are now investing in nearby communities. The thinking goes, the schools can’t survive if the surrounding towns aren’t healthy.

Dirk Moore, a spokesman at Virginia’s rural Emory & Henry College, explained: “It’s not just about being altruistic, this is about our own economic livelihood,” he said, adding: “If the town continues to wither, we’re in trouble. If people in the region flourish, they will have the money to spend on higher education and that is very important to our future.”

Tags: 
rural education
rural colleges
colleges and universities
college enrollment

Related Content

High-Plains Universities See Rise in Agriculture Enrollment

By Nov 9, 2016
WTAMU/amarillo.com

Colleges and universities on the High Plains are seeing increased enrollment in agricultural programs, reports Amarillo.com.

Racist Sidewalk Messages Raise Tensions in a Small Kansas College Town

By Sep 22, 2016
Kansas City Star

Earlier this month, racist messages were written on the sidewalks of a college in a small Kansas town, reports The Kansas City Star.

Scholarships Available for Rural American Students

By Sep 12, 2016
Martin Dimitrov / Getty Images

Students from sparsely populated areas can earn money toward undergraduate and graduate degrees, as reported in U.S. News & World Report.

Best and Worst States for Community Colleges

By Sep 8, 2016
Wallethub

Community colleges were once disparaged as inferior to four-year institutions. But in recent years, two-year colleges have stepped up their game, sometimes even outperforming traditional universities. The personal finance website WalletHub has published a list of 2016’s states with the best and worst community college systems.

Clarendon College Will Offer Pell Grants to Prisoners

By Jul 8, 2016
Billy Hathorn / Wikimedia Commons

Clarendon College will soon offer grants to prisoners, reports Amarillo.com.

The small-town college is one of nine institutions in Texas chosen to participate in an experimental federal program offering Pell grants to prisoners. The initiative is part of the Obama administrations’ Second Chance Pell pilot program, which will provide grants to adults incarcerated in U.S. prisons.

Texas Two-Year College Students Fall Behind

By Apr 18, 2016
mysanantonio.com

When it comes to completing coursework at two-year colleges, Texas is falling behind, reports My San Antonio. This could prove a hindrance in years to come. By 2020, a full 30 percent of US jobs will require some college experience or an associate’s degree.

White Women Have Benefitted Most From Affirmative Action

By Jun 6, 2016
Andrew Burton / Getty Images

Vox.com reported on an interesting paradox concerning the college admission process known as affirmative action. Since the program’s inception, white women have benefitted more than any other segment of the American population. Yet they are among its most fervent opponents. The irony lies in the fact that the program gained national attention when Abigail Fisher, a white woman from Texas, sued the University of Texas for not allowing her admittance.