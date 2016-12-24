A rural peck of trouble

This week on Prairie Tayles, Karen discusses the dreaded windshield pits that accompany traveling on country roads.

Extreme rural living means less traffic, stunning country views that include a vast variety of wildlife, and caring neighbors. This lifestyle also increases the likelihood I’ll be calling the windshield repair tech on a regular basis. There’s something about traveling these routes that lends it to frequently pitted windows.

For years, we lived right off of I-70 and navigated from one destination to another using those four lanes, two going east and two west. During those three decades driving that always-busy highway, I never experienced a pecked windshield. I never found myself cruising smoothly along only to be shocked out of nodding my head to the rhythm of a George Strait song by a pebble striking the glass in front of me.

Once we moved north, right off Highway 9, I discovered that narrow two lane roads might not be crowded with other vehicles, but they certainly have more than their share of loose rocks that infrequent traffic spits up and into oncoming windshields. More than once a sharp ping off the glass in front of me interrupted my concentration and caused me to pause to see what kind of damage occurred. Most of the time it’s just my nerves that get shook up, but every now and then those projectiles actually chip my windshield. The irony is that there is no way to hold the offending vehicle accountable. It has already passed, and the driver probably doesn’t know he or she flung a rock into that left starburst designs in glass.

I learned a lesson the hard way from a truck we bought a decade ago. If the glass is pitted, you need to repair it as soon as possible. In no time, that tiny star can spread into a radiating spider web that covers an entire windshield. As soon as the temperatures change, the damage increases until it is too late to fix it inexpensively.

In the past two months, the sharp report of rock striking glass has startled me as I rolled across newly graveled asphalt. As a result, I’ve twice called local expert Wes the Pitman to repair the damages before extreme temps turn those tiny pockmarks into crackle glass designs that decorate the entire expanse of glass.

Luckily for me, this technician makes house calls in our area and in short timeworks his magic with resin and ultraviolet light to prevent those fissures from growing. For much less than it costs to replace the windshield, he seals the initial crack and leaves a clear view. Once he’s finished his labors, I might notice a tiny line in the glass if the sun is shining just right.

Sometimes life requires tradeoffs. Because I love living rural, I have to accept that every now and then, a chunk of gravel is going to interrupt my concentration and damage my window. Thankfully, I have Wes the Pitman on speed dial so I can arrange a repair in a flash.