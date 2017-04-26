Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site hosting events to celebrate 10th anniversary

Southeast Colorado’s Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site was dedicated April 28th, 2007 with the goal of educating the public about the 1864 massacre of over 230 men, women and children of the Cheyenne and Arapahoe tribes by units of the United States Army.

The site is hosting the following events over the next three days in commemoration of its 10th anniversary:

Today at 5:30 p.m. at the Crow-Luther Cultural Events Center in Eads, a panel of speakers, including members of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes will discuss the impacts of the historic site; at 7 p.m. Friday, park staff will lead a walking tour that will explore the night march of Colonel John Chivington and 675 troops as they marched from Fort Lyon toward “Black Kettle’s Camp;” and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, park staff will give one-hour guided walking tours of the Sand Creek Massacre.

For High Plains Public Radio I'm Angie Haflich