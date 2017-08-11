In Seattle, Pay-By-Day Parking May Reduce Solo-Car Commutes

In Seattle, where thousands of employees drive to work every day, parking can be a nightmare. But some companies and organizations — pushed by state and local government — are working to reduce the number of solo-car commutes by charging for parking by day, instead of on a monthly basis. The results appear to be positive, according to David Gutman (@davidlgutman), transportation reporter for The Seattle Times.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Gutman about efforts to reduce the number of commuters who drive alone.

