Senators who urged Trump to leave Paris climate accord received hefty checks from big oil

By 1 hour ago

Sen. James Inhofe (R-OK)
Credit Gage Skidmore / Flickr Creative Commons

A couple of weeks ago when President Donald Trump was rumored to be on the fence about whether to abandon the Paris climate agreement, 22 Republican Senators sent him a letter urging him to back out of the deal.

The letter’s signatories included Senator James Inhofe of Oklahoma, Senator Pat Roberts of Kansas, and both Senators from Texas, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.

Certain sectors of the oil and gas industry have supported leaving the Paris accords, assuming deregulation will drive oil profits.

Now The Guardian has discovered that the 22 Senators who signed onto the letter have received over $10 million dollars in oil, gas and coal money over the past five years.

Kansas’s Pat Roberts received $418,000 from oil and gas companies. Oklahoma’s James Inhofe, the most vocal skeptic of climate change in the senate, pocketed over half a million dollars in fossil-fuel profits, while John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas received almost $5 million dollars between them.

Tags: 
oil & gas
U.S. Senate
Paris climate accords

Related Content

In Oklahoma, horizontal drilling proposal causes schism

By May 17, 2017
Joe Wertz / StateImpact Oklahoma

For years Oklahoma’s oil companies have insisted they’re missing out on huge profits due to a law that prevents horizontal drilling more than a mile long. Producers have tantalized state lawmakers with indications that altering the law would fill the state’s coffers—an attractive proposition giving the state’s budget gap of almost $900 million.

Texas oil sees fourth straight month of moderate recovery

By Apr 20, 2017
San Antonio Express News

After a staggering downturn in the state’s oil and gas fortunes over the past few years, Texas appears to be entering what look to be better days ahead, reports the San Antonio Express-News.  

Oklahoma regulators work to ensure earthquakes don't return

By Feb 28, 2017
Joe Wertz / StateImpact Oklahoma

Oklahoma continues to see a drop in the frequency of earthquakes in the state, after fracking regulation was put in place to quell the seismic activity.

But, as The Wichita Eagle reports, regulators are working to ensure that the number of earthquakes doesn’t rise again in the Sooner State.

The oil sector is rebounding, but where are the jobs?

By Feb 20, 2017
CGP Grey / Flickr Creative Commons

Oil prices appear to be rebounding from their slump, leading to optimism in High Plains oil fields.

But, as The New York Times reports, there’s one important element of the recovery that still hasn’t come through: jobs.

Study finds correlation between oil production and childhood cancer

By Feb 20, 2017
Paul Locke / Flickr Creative Commons

Oil and natural gas operations may be linked to childhood cancer, according to a new study by the University of Colorado.

As The Denver Post reports, children who grow up near oil and gas drilling are statistically more likely to contract leukemia between the ages of five and 24. The study was peer-reviewed, and published in an online multidisciplinary journal last week.