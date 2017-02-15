Several arrested in southwest Kansas as part of national immigration crackdown

Several people were arrested in southwest Kansas last week as part of the national immigration crackdown that netted more than 600 arrests by immigration authorities.

As The Wichita Eagle reports, 31 of the more than 600 people arrested by immigration authorities last week were picked up in Kansas, about three-quarters of which were picked up in southwestern Kansas, near Dodge City, Garden City and Liberal. Nearly all were citizens of Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador or Mexico.

President Donald Trump’s recently signed executive order on immigration that included among its changes, prioritizing individuals arrested for crimes, not just those tried and convicted of crimes.

About 75 percent of the 235 foreign nationals arrested last week in the Midwest had criminal convictions, according to a news release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Another 650 individuals had previously been removed and then re-entered the country.

Some of the arrests included individuals who were either accused or convicted of aggravated assault, identity theft, driving while intoxicated and theft, according to immigration authorities.

