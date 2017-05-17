Severe weather brings large hail, tornadoes to High Plains

By Angie Haflich 56 minutes ago
  • Hail three inches in diameter was reported in and around Holcomb, Kansas Tuesday evening.
    Christy Huber
  • Hail three inches in diameter was reported in and around Satanta, Kansas Tuesday evening.
    Dena Whisler
  • The National Weather Service in Dodge City, Kansas is expecting severe weather in central, south central and southeast Kansas Thursday.
    The National Weather Service in Dodge City, Kansas is expecting severe weather in central, south central and southeast Kansas Thursday.

A series of storms in Texas and Oklahoma panhandles brought damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, killing one person in western Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon and evening.

As The Amarillo Globe reports, four tornadoes were spotted in the eastern part of the Texas Panhandle Tuesday afternoon.

That line of storms later moved into Elk City in western Oklahoma, where one person was killed and 40 homes were destroyed, according to the Daily Beast.

According to The Wichita Eagle, hail three inches in diameter was reported in Holcomb in Finney County and northwest of Englewood in Meade County, Kansas and baseball- and tennis-ball-size hail was reported south of Minneola, Kansas.

No damage was reported with a rain-wrapped tornado just northwest of Bucklin in Ford County, Kansas, officials said, but tornadoes destroyed several homes between Pawnee Rock and Hoisington in central Kansas.

According to the National Weather Service in Dodge City, a significant severe weather event including 60- to 70-mph winds and golf-ball-size hail is expected in central, south central and southeast Kansas on Thursday. A few potentially strong tornadoes are also possible with the storms. 

severe weather
hail storm
tornado

