Should Oklahoma students take more math classes?

Should Oklahoma students be required to take more math classes?

As The Lawton Constitution reports, high school students in the Sooner State are currently only required to take three years of math.

Oklahoma is one of 25 states that require students to take three years of math. Eighteen states require a full four years of math classes. The remaining states only require two years of math.

Levi Patrick, director of secondary mathematics for the state Education Department, says three years of high-school math is sufficient. After all, Oklahoma State and OU only require three years from applicants. Patrick prefers what he calls “a diversity of options.” That means the state wants to encourage students to take a fourth year, without explicitly requiring them to do so.