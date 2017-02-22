Sid Miller plans to deploy poison to diminish pig horde

By 33 minutes ago

Credit Michael Gabler / Wikimedia Commons

Texas officials are warning that the pig apocalypse may soon be upon us.

Now, as CBS News reports, Texas is fighting back big time against the rampant proliferation of feral hogs. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller this week approved the use of a pesticide specifically designed to target wild pigs.

Texas currently holds an estimated 2.5 million wild pigs, which is more than the entire population of Houston. The porky pests are wreaking an estimated $50 million in yearly damage to Lone Star ag operations.

The move has some hunters upset, however. The sportsmen have gathered 1,200 signatures on a petition to stop the employment of pesticide. The hunters say if hogs are poisoned, they can’t hunt them and feed them to their families. Pig hunting is big business in Texas, with 27,000 hogs shot from helicopters alone each year.

Tags: 
wild pigs
hogs
hog hunting

Related Content

Wild Pigs are Running Rampant. What Can Be Done?

By Dec 5, 2016
Aphis

The last few decades have witnessed an unprecedented explosion of wild pigs in the continental U.S. Over the last 30 years, feral swine populations have ballooned to spread across 39 states.

As AgWeb reports, it’s now estimated that there are as many as 11 million pigs living wild in America. And these animals just seem to keep proliferating, no matter what ag operations try. USDA pig expert Jack Mayer says setting pigs loose on virgin land is akin to pouring water on gremlins.

Planning a winter hunt for wild hogs in Texas

By Angie Haflich Dec 11, 2016
Luke Clayton

Luke Clayton invites you to his camp to talk about the great outdoors.   Every Saturday morning, during Western Swing and Other Things, he'll be telling hunting and fishing stories, and a whole lot more.  You'll learn how to make sausage, cook over a campfire, get some wild game recipes, as well as inside tips on how you can become a more successful outdoorsman. 

Luke discusses planning a winter trip to Texas for a wild hog hunt at Hunting East Texas

Cargill to stop use of gestation crates for hogs

By Jun 10, 2014
Sarah McCammon/Harvest Public Media

Cargill, one of the country’s largest pork producers, announced Monday that it will stop using gestation crates, the controversial narrow cages meant to house and separate sows. Cargill is joining other major meatpackers, like competitors Tyson and Smithfield Foods, in planning to move away from hog crates.

Hog farmers split on packer-owned pigs

By Mar 27, 2014
Grant Gerlock/Harvest Public Media

Nebraska hog farmers aren’t seeing eye-to-eye on a proposal that would allow meatpacking companies more control over the state’s hog industry. And farmers all over the country are watching.

Currently, a 1998 state law bans meatpacking companies from owning and raising the hogs they process. But lawmakers have proposed an end to the ban, which would allow for more vertical integration of the hog industry.

Helicopter hunts for wild boars

By Jan 7, 2017
Luke Clayton

Texas has a large population of wild boar. There are more wild porkers in Texas than in any other state. Reducing their numbers each year is a must. 

Hunting wild hogs at night

By Angie Haflich Dec 24, 2016
Luke Clayton

On this week's edition of High Plains Outdoors, Luke Clayton talks about the Mossberg MVP Patrol Rifle in .223 with Hornady Big Boar ammo.

The rifle is topped with a Photon XT night vision scope, which can be used day or night. 