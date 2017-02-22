Small businesses boom in Amarillo

Town Square Village on Soncy
Credit KVII

Amarillo is experiencing a small business boom, reports KVII.

David Dickerson, Assistant Director of the Small Business Development Center at West Texas A&M, noted that a number of new locally owned operations have popped up downtown, and in south Amarillo. The Town Square Village on Soncy Road, on the western edge of town, has also seen rapid growth.

According to the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, over 100 new businesses have joined the chamber since last year.

Dickerson attributes some of the success to the ease of opening a small business in Texas. “You could run down to the county courthouse and file your paperwork before lunch today and officially be in business,” he said. But, he cautioned, drawing customers and making money isn’t always so easy. Still, the boom is just getting going and more businesses will reportedly open in the coming months.

As The Amarillo Globe reports, Harpole made the announcement, which has been expected for several months, that he would not seek a fourth term in May’s election.