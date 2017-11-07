Some Medical Marijuana Products In Colorado Recalled Over Concerns About Pesticide

Several varieties of medical marijuana, concentrates and edibles were recalled in Colorado last week, over concern they were grown with an unapproved pesticide.

As The Denver Post reports, state marijuana regulators recalled more than 50 varieties of medical marijuana, concentrates and edibles produced by Tree of Wellness in Colorado Springs, after the Colorado Department of Agriculture found the pesticide Mike-LA-butte-un-ul in product samples.

According to a public health and safety advisory issued by the state, affected products include marijuana, flower, trim, concentrates and infused products. The products being recalled are labeled with Medical Optional Premises Cultivation License 403-00664 and/or Medical Marijuana Center License 402-00443.

The complete list of products can be found online at the Marijuana Enforcement Division’s website or here.

State officials said consumers should return the affected products to the place of purchase so they can be disposed of.

