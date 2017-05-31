Some unanswered questions about Texas’s new "sanctuary cities" law

By 1 hour ago

Credit ICE/Creative Commons

Texas’s controversial new “sanctuary cities” law has raised some thorny legal questions, notes The Houston Chronicle.

First, does Texas now have the legal authority to force a town or county to deport a resident?

Under Federal law, it’s perfectly legal for municipalities to refuse to hand over immigrants to Federal authorities. And opponents of the law say if it’s true for the feds, it should be true for the states. But one constitutional law expert told the Chronicle that there's nothing in the federal Constitution that says states can’t force their municipalities to obey.

Another question is whether this law strips local police of their rights. The ACLU agrees that the law puts local cops in a tough spot. Another question: Does this law target people because of their race? An El Paso County lawsuit says the ban encourages racial profiling from police. The courts will decide sooner or later.  

Tags: 
sanctuary cities
Greg Abbott

Related Content

Official Texas Legislative session ends with protests, and scuffles between lawmakers

By May 30, 2017
Julian Aguilar / The Texas Tribune

The dust is still settling from the last official day of the Texas legislature, which was fraught with tensions and even a scuffle on the floor of the state House of Representatives.

ACLU issues travel warning after Texas passes “sanctuary city” law

By May 10, 2017
ACLU / Twitter

In the wake of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s signing of legislation making so-called “sanctuary cities” illegal, the American Civil Liberties Union this week issued a strongly worded “travel advisory” for those thinking of visiting the Lone Star State.

As The Hill reports, the advisory warns that potential travelers to Texas may encounter “illegal arrests,” “racial profiling,” and “demands to see your papers.”

Amid controversy, Texas Legislature passes bill banning "Sanctuary Cities"

By May 7, 2017
Bob Daemmerich / Texas Tribune

A bill that would make it illegal for cities to refuse orders to arrest undocumented immigrants cleared its final hurdle in the Texas Legislature last week.

As The Texas Tribune reports, the controversial measure banning so-called “sanctuary cities” now heads to the desk of Governor Greg Abbot, to become law. Abbott is expected to sign it.

Texas House passes bill banning "sanctuary cities"

By May 1, 2017
Marjorie Kamys Cotera / Texas Tribune

While most Texans were asleep in their beds last Thursday, the Texas House of Representatives tentatively approved a Senate bill that would make so-called “sanctuary” cities illegal in the Lone Star State.

As The Texas Tribune reports, the 93-54 vote fell along party lines. The approval came at three a.m., after 16 hours of contentious and sometimes even tearful debate.

What does the balance of power look like for High Plains governorships and national officeholders?

By May 23, 2017
Flickr Creative Commons

Yesterday HPPR looked at the balance of power among Republicans and Democrats in state legislatures across the High Plains. Today we thought we’d have a look at the tally when it comes to governorships and national officeholders in our listening region.

As legislature reconvenes, a look back at 2016 in Texas politics

By Jan 10, 2017
Marjorie Kamys Cotera / Texas Tribune

The Texas Legislature gavels in its 2017 session today. To get the new session rolling, let’s take a look back at the biggest Texas political stories of the 2016 session.