State health officials urging Kansans to get flu vaccine amids widespread cases of flu

By Angie Haflich 1 hour ago

Credit Pixabay

Health officials are urging Kansans to get flu vaccines in the wake of high levels of influenza striking most regions of the state.

As The Wichita Eagle reports, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting that Kansas is now experiencing widespread influenza activity.

According to a news release from KDHE, it has received reports of outbreaks in long-term care facilities, schools and day cares.

“It is not too late to get your seasonal influenza vaccine,” said Susan Mosier, MD, MBA, FACS, KDHE Secretary and State Health Officer. “I urge Kansans who have not yet taken this precaution to do so as soon as possible.”

Influenza vaccine is recommended for nearly everyone six months of age and older, the news release said, and being vaccinated against influenza is especially important for anyone at high risk of complications and for anyone who is caring for children younger than five years of age.

Flu symptoms include fever, dry cough, extreme tiredness and muscle aches. Complications can include pneumonia, ear and sinus infections and dehydration.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked Kansas in the highest category for influenza-like illnesses for the third week (Jan. 15 to 21, 2017) of influenza season, alongside Oklahoma, Alabama, South Carolina and New Jersey.

Depending on the severity of the flu season, 5 to 20 percent of the population may get the flu each year. During the peak of the 2015-16 flu season in Kansas, approximately 3 percent of all health care visits in clinics were due to flu-like illness, according to KDHE, and influenza or pneumonia contributed to or was the direct cause of 903 deaths among Kansans during the 2015-16 flu season.

Tags: 
influenza
flu shots
vaccinations
Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Related Content

Health Officials: Flu Shots Are the Best Way to Fight the Illness

By Oct 25, 2016
NBC News

The first flu case of the season has been reported in Kansas, and that means flu season is officially underway.

As KSN reports, health officials say the flu vaccine is the single best way to protect yourself and those around you from the flu. Last season, almost a thousand deaths were reported in Kansas due to influenza and pneumonia, a serious complication of influenza.

This Year's Flu Shot Provides Two Options--and One Major Change

By Oct 4, 2016
NFID/HuffPo

Autumn is officially upon us, and that means it’s time for flu shots.

Dr. Tom Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Huffington Post that a flu vaccine is still the best way to protect yourself from coming down with the virus.