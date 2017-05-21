For struggling Oklahoma parents, summer and after-school programs are often out of reach

Many working parents in Oklahoma are having a hard time affording programs to occupy their children while they’re working, according to OklahomaWatch.

Both after-school programs and summer camps can be extremely costly, which means they sometimes aren’t an option for parents struggling to make ends meet.

One issue is, the State of Oklahoma provides zero funding for out-of-school programs. Beyond that, the state ranks near the bottom when it comes to taking advantage of Federal dollars for after-school and summer programs. Studies have shown that kids who don’t have access to such programs often suffer academically as a result.

This creates a snowball effect, as low-income kids often already have trouble in school because their parents can work long hours and sometimes can’t provide their children the same amount of attention as higher-income parents. When the safety net of after-school and summer programs is taken away, these kids struggle even more.