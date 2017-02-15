Study finds 1 in 4 Texas schools offer no sex education

By 27 minutes ago

Credit Todd Wiseman / Texas Tribune

A new study has found that four out of five schools in Texas offer no sex education at all, or opt instead for strict abstinence education.

As The Texas Tribune reports, the study by the left-leaning Texas Freedom Network discovered that 25 percent of Texas school districts offer students no sex education of any kind.

Of the remaining school districts, three quarters tell students to simply abstain from sex but fail to offer any further guidance. The remaining school districts also stress abstinence, which is required under Texas law, but they teach students about birth control as well.

The number of school districts offering no sex ed has leapt dramatically in recent years. Only eight years ago, the number was two percent. Now, a full quarter provide no sexual education at all.

Texas is tied with New Mexico for fourth nationwide in teen birth rates.

Tags: 
sex education
Texas schools

Related Content

Teen Pregnancy in Colorado and Texas: A Tale of Two States

By Aug 3, 2016
Joel Martinez / AP photo

Over the past seven years Colorado has nearly halved its teen birth rate.  Texas, too, has seen its teen birth rate decline, just like most of the US. But if you look closer at these two states, some stark differences emerge.

Colorado is ranked 18th lowest in teen birth rates nationally. Texas is 46th.

Colorado’s has 20 births per 1,000 teenage girls. That’s below the national average of 22. Meanwhile, Texas sees 38 births per 1,000 teenage girls—almost double the rate of Colorado.

Controversial Sex Ed Poster Continues to Rile Kansas Lawmkers

By Feb 5, 2016
Chris Neal / AP photo

Two years later, Kansas lawmakers are still debating a controversial sex ed poster, reports The Kansas City Star. The poster was titled “How do people express their sexual feelings?” and included such terms as “oral sex,” “anal sex” and “vaginal intercourse.” The poster was informational and contained no images. Yet Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook, a Shawnee Republican, is sponsoring a bill that would make it easier to prosecute teachers for materials considered harmful to minors.

Texas Sex Education Standards: Do You Fix It If It Isn't Broken?

By Cindee Talley Jul 10, 2013
wbur.org

Texas democratic lawmakers have introduced two bills that would change health and sex education curriculum.  KUT News reported the bills are in response to State Bill 1- the bill restricting abortions.

Texas Ed Board confirms curriculum challenging evolution

By Feb 7, 2017
Ralph Barrera / Austin American-Statesman

The Texas Board of Education has signed off on a state curriculum that challenges the teaching of evolution in the classroom.

As The Austin American Statesman reports, Republicans on the board voted to put language back into the state science curriculum that challenges the validity of evolution.

School choice movement gains ground in Texas

By Jan 31, 2017
Tom Woodward / Flickr Creative Commons

Support for school choice appears to be gaining momentum in Texas.

At a Capitol rally last week, Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick voiced their support for funneling tax dollars to private and religious schools.

Even so, as KXAN reports, public school advocates continue to form a strong opposition to the movement. Critics have noted that the institution of school choice plans presents a potential hardship for rural students.