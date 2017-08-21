Study Reveals Wealthiest And Poorest Regions Of Western Oklahoma

By 1 minute ago

Credit iamharsha_ / Creative Commons

Western Oklahoma contains some of the highest-poverty regions in the state, according to a recent study by Oklahoma Watch.

In parts of Texas County in the Oklahoma Panhandle, one in five people lives in poverty.

The situation is more dire in one area of Custer County east of Arapahoe, which has a staggering 30 percent poverty rate. Similarly, the region near Frederick, Oklahoma, in Tillman County, has a 28 percent poverty rate.

Most regions of Western Oklahoma hover around a fifteen percent poverty rate, while some areas are doing well. Southern Beaver County has one of the lowest poverty rates in the state, at 6.1 percent.

Other areas in Western Oklahoma with low poverty rates include western Texas County, western Woodward County, and the northeast part of Beckham County. 

Tags: 
Western Oklahoma
Oklahoma panhandle
Texas County Oklahoma
Custer County Oklahoma
Tillman County Oklahoma
Woodward County Oklahoma
Beckham County Oklahoma
Beaver County Oklahoma

