High Plains Public Radio

Study: Rural students have highest rates of absenteeism

By 45 minutes ago

Credit Chris Neal / Topeka Capital-Journal

In recent years, American schools have experienced a rising problem of kids missing too much school.

And, according to a new report by the U.S. Department of Education, rates of chronic absenteeism are highest in rural areas.

As The Topeka Capital-Journal reports, one in seven students were chronically absent during the 2013-14 school year, the last year for which data is available. To be chronically absent means to miss 15 or more days in a school year. The study found that absenteeism is highest in areas “struggling with poverty and racial segregation.”

The study continued that absent kids are often found in areas “farther removed from the cities, in the countryside and in towns.” Some of the reasons for the absences include illness, a need to care for younger siblings during the day, or a lack of stable housing.

Tags: 
rural schools
education

Related Content

Northwest Kansas school officials excited about prospect of high-speed Internet

By Angie Haflich Dec 13, 2016
CREDIT LARS P / FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS

Two northwest Kansas superintendents are excited about the prospect of having their small school districts equipped with high-speed Internet.

Democrats Gain Control of Colorado's Board of Education

By Nov 29, 2016
Colorado Independent

Starting in January, Democrats will control Colorado’s State Board of Education for the first time in 50 years, reports Chalkbeat.

This is just the latest sign that, as HPPR has reported in the past, the former red state is now trending blue.

An Education Expert Questions the Value of School Vouchers for Rural Students

By Nov 28, 2016
Alan Richard / Chalkbeat

Rural Americans were in large part responsible for handing Donald Trump the presidency. But will he do anything to improve rural schools?

How Will a Trump Administration Govern Rural Schools?

By Nov 14, 2016
RJ Sangosti / The Denver Post

Ever since the George W. Bush administration, the nation’s schools have been governed by strict federal laws. Now High Plains educators are wondering what exactly Donald Trump’s election will mean for rural schools.

No one’s sure exactly, though as Chalkbeat reports, leaders hoping for more control over public schools may get their wish.

Despite Setbacks, Rural Schools Are Improving

By Aug 8, 2016
Gotog / Getty Images

Rural schools have had their share of struggles in recent years. Populations in the heartland are dwindling, and school funding often goes to more populous schools in large urban centers.

Garden City an example in educating a diverse population

By Angie Haflich Dec 1, 2016
ALAN GOMEZ/USA TODAY

Two University of Kansas professors recently completed a study on Garden City’s ever-changing demographics and the way educators in the southwest Kansas community teach a diverse population of students.   

A Kansas Elementary School Celebrates Agriculture

By Oct 12, 2016
James M. Dobson / Garden City Telegram

Last Friday Abe Hubert Elementary School in Garden City hosted its first Ag Day. As reported in The Garden City Telegram, the event had several activities based around a common theme: agriculture.

High Plains Students Participate in Apple Crunch

By Oct 21, 2016
cfra.org

This month, nearly 21,000 students in Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa celebrated National Farm-to School-Month by crunching into locally grown apples at school, reports The Center for Rural Affairs.

The event was part of an effort to draw attention to Farm-to-School programs, in which school cafeterias serve food to students that is sourced from regional farms and ranches.