Susurros en la atmósfera / Whispers in the Air

International, bilingual poet Xanath Caraza writes "Gold dust covers the water of Venice this morning." Her work Donde La Luz Es Violeta / Where the Light is Violet has been described as "a moving prayer to water at a time when this essential of life is most precious."
I am Xánath Caraza, and I today will read two bilingual poems from my book Donde la luz es violeta / Where the Light is Violet.
Susurros en la atmósfera
Polvo de oro cubre el agua de Venecia
esta mañana. Las gaviotas no se han
fijado en mí, hace frío en esta barca a
la deriva. El viento salvaje de la laguna
corre por doquier, alborota mi pelo negro.
Voy en busca de Marco Polo, su fantasma.
Los ecos de sus pasos encerrados en este
áureo sendero me llaman. Los caracteres negros
de Il Milione enclaustrados en las páginas.
Milenaria memoria frente a mí, los dedos crecen.
Nadie sabe que soy coleccionista de palabras
de susurros en la atmósfera, de sonidos acuáticos
de pasiones contenidas en caracolas y bivalvos de
estas mezcladas aguas de Venecia, de los secretos
más íntimos, de besos robados. Soy poeta en esta
barca a la deriva, la nave de los locos, quiero pensar. Prisionera de Cronos en este dorado laberinto de agua.
Oro líquido es el agua de Venecia esta mañana.
Ulula viento mi canto, llévalo al fondo del mar
junto con mis lágrimas.
Whispers in the Air
Gold dust covers the water of Venice
this morning. The seagulls have not
sighted me, it’s cold in this boat floating
adrift. The savage wind of the lagoon
races here and there, mussing my black hair.
I’m in search of Marco Polo, his ghost.
The echoes of his steps enclosed in this
golden path summon me. The black characters
from The Travels locked within the pages.
Millennial memory before me, my fingers grow.
No one knows I’m a collector of words
of whispers in the air, of aquatic sounds
of passions contained in conches and mollusks of
these intermingled Venetian waters, of the most intimate
secrets, of stolen kisses. I’m a poet in this
boat floating adrift, the ship of fools, I want to think.
I’m imprisoned by Cronus in this golden labyrinth of water.
Liquid gold is the water of Venice this morning.
Howl, wind, my song, drag it to the bottom
of the sea alongside my tears.
Xánath Caraza for the High Plains Public Radio Readers Book Club.
Donde la luz es violeta / Where the Light is Violet
(Mammoth Publications, 2016)
Bilingual Poetry (Spanish & English)
By Xánath Caraza, translated by Sandra Kingery
208 pages
ISBN: 978–1–939301–69–7