Susurros en la atmósfera / Whispers in the Air

International, bilingual poet Xanath Caraza writes "Gold dust covers the water of Venice this morning." Her work Donde La Luz Es Violeta / Where the Light is Violet has been described as "a moving prayer to water at a time when this essential of life is most precious."Credit Xanath Caraza, Kansas CityEdit | Remove

I am Xánath Caraza, and I today will read two bilingual poems from my book Donde la luz es violeta / Where the Light is Violet.

Susurros en la atmósfera

Polvo de oro cubre el agua de Venecia

esta mañana. Las gaviotas no se han

fijado en mí, hace frío en esta barca a

la deriva. El viento salvaje de la laguna

corre por doquier, alborota mi pelo negro.

Voy en busca de Marco Polo, su fantasma.

Los ecos de sus pasos encerrados en este

áureo sendero me llaman. Los caracteres negros

de Il Milione enclaustrados en las páginas.

Milenaria memoria frente a mí, los dedos crecen.

Nadie sabe que soy coleccionista de palabras

de susurros en la atmósfera, de sonidos acuáticos

de pasiones contenidas en caracolas y bivalvos de

estas mezcladas aguas de Venecia, de los secretos

más íntimos, de besos robados. Soy poeta en esta

barca a la deriva, la nave de los locos, quiero pensar. Prisionera de Cronos en este dorado laberinto de agua.

Oro líquido es el agua de Venecia esta mañana.

Ulula viento mi canto, llévalo al fondo del mar

junto con mis lágrimas.

Whispers in the Air

Gold dust covers the water of Venice

this morning. The seagulls have not

sighted me, it’s cold in this boat floating

adrift. The savage wind of the lagoon

races here and there, mussing my black hair.

I’m in search of Marco Polo, his ghost.

The echoes of his steps enclosed in this

golden path summon me. The black characters

from The Travels locked within the pages.

Millennial memory before me, my fingers grow.

No one knows I’m a collector of words

of whispers in the air, of aquatic sounds

of passions contained in conches and mollusks of

these intermingled Venetian waters, of the most intimate

secrets, of stolen kisses. I’m a poet in this

boat floating adrift, the ship of fools, I want to think.

I’m imprisoned by Cronus in this golden labyrinth of water.

Liquid gold is the water of Venice this morning.

Howl, wind, my song, drag it to the bottom

of the sea alongside my tears.

Xánath Caraza for the High Plains Public Radio Readers Book Club.

Donde la luz es violeta / Where the Light is Violet

(Mammoth Publications, 2016)

Bilingual Poetry (Spanish & English)

By Xánath Caraza, translated by Sandra Kingery

208 pages

ISBN: 978–1–939301–69–7