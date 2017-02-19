"Teacher of the Year" invites DeVos to Amarillo

By 1 hour ago

Credit KFDA

A celebrated Amarillo teacher has invited President Trump’s new Education Secretary to visit the Texas Panhandle, reports The Amarillo Globe-News.

Shanna Peeples made news across the country two years ago when she was named the National Teacher of the Year. She was personally given the award by Barack Obama, and had a private lunch with the former president in Washington.

Last week on Twitter, Peeples asked controversial U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to pay a visit to Amarillo’s public schools. Peeples’s invite came after a speech in which DeVos noted how “hostile some people are to change and to new ideas.”

“I’m not hostile,” Peeples said. “I would love for you to see our amazing work.”

However, Peeples has been critical in the past of DeVos, including in a Huffington Post essay where she compared DeVos’s selection to head America’s public schools to hiring a football coach who hates football. 

Tags: 
Shanna Peeples
public schools
Betsy DeVos

