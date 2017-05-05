Teen taken into custody after investigation into alleged criminal threat of GCHS students

According to Garden City Police, a 16-year-old male was taken into custody this afternoon based on information received during an investigation into reports of threats of violence toward Garden City High School students.

Police issued a press release Friday afternoon stating that the individual was taken into “protective custody” based on information received during an investigation into reports of threats of violence through social media toward students of Garden City High School, which held normal classes Friday with heightened police presence.

Police did not release any information about the juvenile’s identity.

According to a letter from USD 457 sent to parents and guardians of Garden City High School students, police and school administrators were contacted at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening with reports about the threats.

According to police, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.