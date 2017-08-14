Teenaged Gubernatorial Candidate Appears On Kimmel

By Angie Haflich 1 hour ago

Credit Courtesy

16-year-old Jack Bergeson may already have a leg-up in the Kansas gubernatorial race.

As The Topeka Capital-Journal reports, the Wichita high school student appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” from his bedroom via video on Wednesday night, explaining his reason for running – that he is hoping to engage younger voters, even though he himself, cannot vote.

"Ever since Gov. Brownback and Trump, I’ve started to notice politics is kind of degenerating in our country. We need to get the younger generation involved in order to fix that," he told the late night TV host.

Bergeson is in favor of legalizing medical marijuana, which prompted Kimmel to joke, "Who would have guessed they’d be for marijuana legalization.”

Kimmel also gave Bergeson some words of encouragement: “A few years ago I would have said this is impossible, but now it probably isn’t. It might even be probable that you could be the next governor of Kansas.”

Bergeson was also featured in the Kansas City Star and New York Post

Tags: 
governor
Governor Sam Brownback

Related Content

Candidates For Kansas Governor Need To Set Themselves Apart

By 11 hours ago

There’s a crowded field of candidates running or considering the race for Kansas governor in 2018, and that means they’ll need to find ways to set themselves apart.

Colo. Gov. John Hickenlooper calls for expanded internet access in rural areas

By Angie Haflich Jan 16, 2017
AP PHOTO

In his State of the State address Thursday, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper proposed boosting rural access to high-speed Internet.

To boost economic development in rural areas, one of the governor’s proposals is to create an office focused on expanding broadband Internet access to the 30 percent or so rural households in the state that don’t have it, with an overall goal of ensuring that 100 percent of rural houses have it by 2020.

Several high-profile political names being tossed around for Colorado's 2018 governor's race

By Angie Haflich Jan 3, 2017

Some big names in Colorado politics are already eyeing the 2018 governor’s race.

One Year Before Primary, Kansas Governor’s Race Attracts A Crowd Of Candidates

By Aug 11, 2017

A year from now, Kansans could be in the middle of the biggest primary battle for governor in recent history.

With Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer poised to finish the second term of Gov. Sam Brownback — likely to leave office soon for an ambassador job — candidates are lining up for the 2018 contest.