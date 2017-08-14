Teenaged Gubernatorial Candidate Appears On Kimmel

16-year-old Jack Bergeson may already have a leg-up in the Kansas gubernatorial race.

As The Topeka Capital-Journal reports, the Wichita high school student appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” from his bedroom via video on Wednesday night, explaining his reason for running – that he is hoping to engage younger voters, even though he himself, cannot vote.

"Ever since Gov. Brownback and Trump, I’ve started to notice politics is kind of degenerating in our country. We need to get the younger generation involved in order to fix that," he told the late night TV host.

Bergeson is in favor of legalizing medical marijuana, which prompted Kimmel to joke, "Who would have guessed they’d be for marijuana legalization.”

Kimmel also gave Bergeson some words of encouragement: “A few years ago I would have said this is impossible, but now it probably isn’t. It might even be probable that you could be the next governor of Kansas.”

Bergeson was also featured in the Kansas City Star and New York Post.