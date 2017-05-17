Texas asks Feds to reinstate funding it lost when it snubbed Planned Parenthood

Five years ago, Texas lost out on millions of federal dollars when it banned Planned Parenthood from participating in a program to help low-income women. Now, as The New York Times reports, Texas is asking the Feds if they can have the money back that they lost out on through that decision.

The state is asking the Trump administration for almost half a billion dollars that it would have received half a decade ago if it had acknowledged Planned Parenthood.

Critics charge that, if Trump’s White House grants Texas the money, it would be tantamount to approving Texas efforts to restrict Planned Parenthood. Yvonne Gutierrez, executive director of Planned Parenthood Texas Votes, said the request for the lost funds “really opens up a huge can of worms that could be very destructive.”

HHSC spokeswoman Carrie Williams said Texas is “looking at what funding opportunities may exist” with the new administration.