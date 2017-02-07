Texas Ed Board confirms curriculum challenging evolution

By 25 minutes ago

State Board of Education members Barbara Cargill, R-The Woodlands, left, and David Bradley, R-Beaumont, take part in a meeting Wednesday in which the board took a preliminary vote along party lines to restore curriculum standards that challenge the understanding of evolution.
Credit Ralph Barrera / Austin American-Statesman

The Texas Board of Education has signed off on a state curriculum that challenges the teaching of evolution in the classroom.

As The Austin American Statesman reports, Republicans on the board voted to put language back into the state science curriculum that challenges the validity of evolution.

Last month a committee hired by the school board had recommended removing the language that challenged evolution. Critics say the curriculum will invite the teaching of creationism and intelligent design into the classroom.

Later this month, the Board will open an online forum to invite public comments on the proposed biology curriculum standards. The online forum will be posted to the Texas Register to allow Texans to sound off.

The vote fell along party lines, with the ten Republicans on the board voting to restore the curriculum challenging the validity of evolutionary theory. The five Democrats on the panel opposed the move, but were voted down.

Tags: 
Texas schools
evolution
public schools

Related Content

School choice movement gains ground in Texas

By Jan 31, 2017
Tom Woodward / Flickr Creative Commons

Support for school choice appears to be gaining momentum in Texas.

At a Capitol rally last week, Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick voiced their support for funneling tax dollars to private and religious schools.

Even so, as KXAN reports, public school advocates continue to form a strong opposition to the movement. Critics have noted that the institution of school choice plans presents a potential hardship for rural students.

Texas Finance Chairwoman tasks senator with complete rewrite of school funding system

By Jan 26, 2017
Deborah Cannon / Austin American-Statesman

The Texas Senate Finance Committee held its first hearing of the new session this week, and things got off to an unusual start when the subject of school funding was broached.

Republican Chairwoman Jane Nelson appointed state Sen. Larry Taylor to lead the education group, then promptly directed Taylor to forget existing school finance law. Instead, Nelson said Taylor should propose an entirely new system of funding public schools in Texas.

“Start with a clean state,” Nelson said, “and look at how to fix the system.”

Texas is expected to expand special education services--but will the state improve those services?

By Jan 19, 2017
Eddie Seal / Texas Tribune

Last year the Texas Department of Education drew sharp criticism for the low percentage of students who were receiving special education services in Texas, as compared to other states.

Education advocates charged that Texas had intentionally capped the number of students who could receive special education treatment in a given district at 8.5 percent of the total student population. As a result, they said students who fell outside this margin weren’t receiving the help they needed.

New Texas school-grading system raises criticism

By Jan 10, 2017
Public Domain

The State of Texas released its new A-F method of grading public schools last week, and the new system is drawing heavy criticism from educators and public-school advocates.

Study: Texas schools appear to be improving

By Dec 29, 2016
Pexels / Creative Commons

Texas schools appear to be improving, at least according to one measure.

As The Dallas Morning News reports, the Lone Star State has shown a decrease in the number of schools that are failing. The annual Public Education Grant list identifies schools that have struggled on state tests in the past three years. This year, the numbers showed 150 fewer failing campuses statewide.

In Texas Schools, Creationism Could Be on Its Way Out

By Nov 3, 2016
Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast

It could soon be illegal to teach Creationism in Texas public schools.

Oklahoma Legislators Continue to Challenge Evolution in the Classroom

By Jan 27, 2016
Wikimedia Commons

Another year brings another attempt to get evolution out of the classroom in Oklahoma, reports Slate’s education blog. State Sen. Josh Brecheen has been working tirelessly to promote creationism. Every year since his election in 2010, Brecheen has authored legislation aimed at skirting nearly three decades of court decisions that prohibit teaching creationism in public schools.