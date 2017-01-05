High Plains Public Radio

Texas faces law-enforcement recruiting problem after high 2016 death toll

Last year, Texas led the nation in the number of law enforcement officers killed.

Statewide,  Texas saw a total of 17 officers give their lives in the line of duty. Now, in the wake of this deadly year, the state’s law enforcement community is experiencing a recruiting shortage.

Kevin Lawrence, the Executive Director of the Texas Municipal Police Association, said the job of a police officer is “more dangerous and it’s more difficult than it ever has been.”

Lawrence’s statement is borne out by nationwide statistics. As KXAN reports, last year law enforcement deaths across the U.S. rose to the highest level in five years.

So, what can be done to stem the tide of officer deaths? Lawrence says law enforcement agencies needs better equipment, better training, and more officers. And that means, the recruitment issue needs to be addressed quickly.

