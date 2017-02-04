Texas foster care advocates clash with privatization supporters

By 2 minutes ago

Credit Astrid Westvang / Creative Commons

In Texas, foster care providers have clashed with court judges over a senator’s proposal to privatize foster care.

As The Dallas Morning News reports, the debate centers around whether private contractors in Texas should be allowed to completely take over supervision of abused and neglected children.

As it stands now, private contractors already provide 90 percent of foster care in the state. But under Sen. Charles Schwertner’s plan, “case management” would also be outsourced. That would mean that social workers working for private companies would take over the duties of CPS workers. 

These private workers would coordinate foster kids' therapies, visit with birth families, write court reports and appear before judges.

Critics say this solution would lead the private contractors to take advantage of the state’s inability to handle the work, and jack up prices, thus costing taxpayers more in the long run.

Tags: 
foster care
Texas foster care

Related Content

Judge orders Texas to come up with plan to fix foster system

By Jan 12, 2017
Jay Janner / Austin American-Statesman

A federal judge has now ordered Texas officials to create several plans to fix the systemic problems that have plagued the state’s foster care system for years. Some of the proposed fixes will be due in as little as three months from now.

Texas Attempts to Shrug Off Federal Oversight of Foster Care System

By Nov 25, 2016
Chan Lone / Texas Tribune

Texas’s foster care system has been in crisis for years now. The Lone Star State has been plagued by reports of abuse and neglect in the system. State workers are severely overworked, and there were even reports of foster kids regularly sleeping in the offices of state foster care workers.

Earlier this year a federal judge ordered Texas overhaul the system, and the directive was backed up by an independent review paid for on Texas’s dime.

Texas Foster Youth Fail to Take Advantage of College-Assistance Programs

By Nov 16, 2016
Allison V. Smith / Texas Tribune

Texas foster youth are struggling to obtain college degrees, according to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram­.

The dearth of foster kids heading to college exists despite government programs engineered to help them.

Foster youths are eligible for waived college tuition and education training vouchers as long as they enroll before their 25th birthday. However, eligible students simply aren’t taking advantage of the programs.

"Catastrophic Cuts" Coming to Oklahoma Department of Human Services

By Apr 26, 2016
KOTV

As Texas grapples with pervasive troubles in its foster care system, Oklahoma looks to be trying to match its neighbor to the south. The Oklahoma Department of Human Services warned this week of catastrophic cuts.

Despite Federal Efforts, Texas Foster Care System Is Worsening

By Apr 12, 2016
Texas Tribune

After months of scrutiny and controversy, the foster care system in Texas appears to be worsening instead of improving, according to The Texas Tribune. Abused children are being left in psychiatric facilities far past the eight to 10 days covered by Medicaid. In fact, that’s an understatement: As of August, children were being held for an average of 768 days.