Texas GOP lawmakers fight to save NAFTA

A couple of prominent Texas Republicans are doing their best to save American trade with Mexico, reports the San Antonio Express-News.

Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Will Hurd have been urging business leaders to try to salvage the North American Free Trade Agreement, otherwise known as NAFTA.

As the majority whip, Cornyn is the second most powerful member of the U.S. Senate. And Will Hurd is seen as a rising star in GOP politics. The young African-American Republican’s district covers more of the Mexican border than any other U.S. representative.

Both men say business leaders need to wage a national fight to preserve NAFTA from the White House’s plans to renegotiate the trade deal. Cornyn noted that trade with Mexico is responsible for five million jobs nationwide.