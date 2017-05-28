Texas Gov. Abbot signs law to prevent inappropriate teacher-student relationships

Lawmakers in Texas are fed up with educators having sex with students.

The number of teachers having inappropriate relationships with their students has been rising, and State Sen. Paul Bettencourt has even called the problem a “statewide plague.”

To battle this plague, reports The Dallas Morning-News, legislators have passed a law that will make predatory behavior in schools much more difficult. Bettencourt was a co-author on the bill, along with every other Texas Senator, and the bill has been a priority of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Last Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbot signed the measure into law.

The new legislation ensures that teachers will be charged regardless of whether the affected student goes to school in their district. Teachers will have their certificates revoked for being found guilty, and principals who fail to report inappropriate conduct may now face criminal charges.