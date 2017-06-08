Texas governor signs controversial abortion bill into law, despite court order blocking it

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed into law new abortion restrictions requiring abortion providers to dispose of aborted fetal tissue through burial or cremation, despite a block on the regulation already imposed by a U.S. court.

As Reuters reports, anti-abortion group, Texas Right to Life, praised Abbott and the legislation, calling it the “most significant pro-life victory” of the regular legislative session.

In January, U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks blocked the rule from going into effect. In his ruling, Sparks wrote that the Texas Department of State Health rule’s vagueness, undue burden and potential for irreparable harm were factors in his decision.

After that, the Republican-dominated legislature passed a bill that included the regulation on fetal tissue disposal.

Abortion rights providers have said the regulation would require the tissue to be treated differently than other human tissue, therefore adding another stigma to abortion and increasing costs.

Senate Bill 8 takes effect Sept. 1.