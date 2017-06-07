Texas governors calls special legislative session to address bathrooms, abortions and school finance

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday called a special session of the Texas Legislature starting July 18 to work on bathrooms, abortions and school finance.

As The Texas Tribune reports, Abbott gave lawmakers a 19-item agenda to work on and called the overtime round “entirely avoidable.”

One of the more controversial items is the so-called bathroom bill, which would reinforce the state’s effort to regulate bathroom use by transgender people in public building. Abbott reiterated his support of a proposal that would nix existing municipal and school districts’ trans-inclusive bathroom policies and prevent locals from enacting any new policies.

Also included on the list was anti-abortion legislation that would require women to pay a separate premium if they want their health plan to cover an elective abortion, both “private school choice” and school finance, as well as bills that would increase teacher pay and flexibility for teacher hiring.

In a statement, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called Abbott’s agenda for the special session “big and bold…which solidly reflects the priorities of the people of Texas.”