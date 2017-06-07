Texas governors calls special legislative session to address bathrooms, abortions and school finance

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called a special legislative session that will begin July 19.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday called a special session of the Texas Legislature starting July 18 to work on bathrooms, abortions and school finance.

As The Texas Tribune reports, Abbott gave lawmakers a 19-item agenda to work on and called the overtime round “entirely avoidable.”

One of the more controversial items is the so-called bathroom bill, which would reinforce the state’s effort to regulate bathroom use by transgender people in public building. Abbott reiterated his support of a proposal that would nix existing municipal and school districts’ trans-inclusive bathroom policies and prevent locals from enacting any new policies.

Also included on the list was anti-abortion legislation that would require women to pay a separate premium if they want their health plan to cover an elective abortion, both “private school choice” and school finance, as well as bills that would increase teacher pay and flexibility for teacher hiring.

In a statement, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called Abbott’s agenda for the special session “big and bold…which solidly reflects the priorities of the people of Texas.”

Related Content

Gov. Abbott signs law easing Texas voter ID law requirements

By Jun 5, 2017
Late last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into a law a bill that loosens restrictions on the state’s controversial voter ID law.

Abbott postpones special-session announcement

By Jun 2, 2017
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has postponed his announcement about whether he will call the state Legislature back for a special session, reports The Texas Tribune. The Governor had indicated that he planned to make the announcement late this week.

But now he says he’s holding off until next week.

New Texas laws face legal challenges ahead

By May 31, 2017
The regular session of the Texas Legislature has ended, but some of the high-profile bills passed into law this year will likely end up in court, reports The Texas Tribune.

Some unanswered questions about Texas’s new "sanctuary cities" law

By May 31, 2017
Texas’s controversial new “sanctuary cities” law has raised some thorny legal questions, notes The Houston Chronicle.

First, does Texas now have the legal authority to force a town or county to deport a resident?

What does the balance of power look like for High Plains governorships and national officeholders?

By May 23, 2017
Yesterday HPPR looked at the balance of power among Republicans and Democrats in state legislatures across the High Plains. Today we thought we’d have a look at the tally when it comes to governorships and national officeholders in our listening region.

Kansas Supreme Court Hears Arguments In ‘Right to Abortion’ Case

By Mar 17, 2017

In what is certain to shape up as one of its most important decisions in years, the Kansas Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday morning on whether the Kansas Constitution’s Bill of Rights enshrines a right to abortion.

The case is on appeal from the Kansas Court of Appeals, which, in an evenly divided decision last year ruled that the state Constitution recognizes a “fundamental right to abortion.”

Federal court blocks Texas' fetal burial rule

By Angie Haflich Jan 31, 2017

A federal court has blocked Texas’s controversial fetal burial rule from going into effect.

As The Texas Tribune reports, U.S. District Court Judge Sam Sparks ruled last week that Texas cannot require health providers to bury or cremate fetuses, delivering another blow to state leaders in the reproductive rights debate.

In his ruling Friday, Sparks wrote that the Texas Department of State Health rule’s vagueness, undue burden and potential for irreparable harm were factors in his decision.