Texas House passes bill to require 17-year-olds to be tried as juveniles

The Texas House of Representatives has passed a bill that would raise the legal age at which accused criminals are tried as adults in the Lone Star State.

As The Texas Tribune reports, the measure is known as the “Raise the Age” bill, and it would ensure that 17-year-old offenders would no longer be classified as adults. Instead, they would be moved to the juvenile justice system, beginning in 2021.

The Texas law that 17-year-olds can be tried as adults has long drawn criticism, as these youths could be incarcerated as adults before they’re old enough to vote.

Youth advocates say the measure will keep 17-year-olds safe from exploitation by older prisoners. And it will help with recidivism rates. Texas is one of only six states that treats 17-year-olds as adults.

The bill now heads to the Senate.