High Plains Public Radio

Texas judge rejects Obama's efforts to protect transgender Americans from health-care discrimination

By 3 hours ago

Credit Creative Commons

A federal judge in Texas has rejected the Obama administration’s efforts to protect the health rights of transgender Americans.

As The Guardian reports, social conservatives took issue with the law, saying it would force doctors to violate their religious beliefs. US district judge Reed O’Connor agreed.

This weekend, Judge O’Connor granted a temporary injunction against the law that bans discrimination against transgender persons by doctors and hospitals.

This isn’t the first time Judge O’Connor has ruled against transgender laws put forth by the Obama White House. In August, O’Connor sided with Republicans in rejecting regulations that would have protected transgender students in public schools who sought to use the bathroom where they feel the most comfortable.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has said that instituting a transgender bathroom law similar to the controversial one in North Carolina is one of his top priorities for the new year.

Tags: 
transgender
transgender students
LGBT rights

Related Content

One Transgender Boy's Take on the Bathroom Controversy

By Jun 20, 2016
Michael Stravato / Texas Tribune

Alexa Ura of The Texas Tribune recently visited Benjamin Elder’s home and found him to be an average ten-year-old kid. His favorite food is mac and cheese and he loves to play outside. He’s a big fan of American Ninja Warrior and Minecraft. His room is filled with Pokemon figures and stuffed animals. Most people don’t realize he’s transgender, and that’s sort of the point, says his mom.

Kansas Moves to Pass Its Own Transgender Legislation

By May 16, 2016
Wichita Eagle

North Carolina gained national attention this month for its transgender bathroom law. Texas has moved to support the Carolinians by passing its own bathroom law. But now, Kansas is looking to get in on the act, reports The Wichita Eagle. A new Kansas law would bar transgender people from updating the sex on their birth certificates. Currently, trans people are allowed to change the gender on their birth certificate after completing gender reassignment surgery.

Texas Lt. Gov. will propose bathroom law similar to controversial NC law

By Dec 27, 2016
Gage Skidmore / Flickr Creative Commons

Texas could soon draw national attention again for its role in the battle over transgender bathroom rules.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, the Lone Star State may become the next battleground in the fight over this controversial issue. Republican lieutenant governor Dan Patrick has been hoping to pass a law very similar to the legislation that has made North Carolina the focus of national outrage from LGBTQ advocates.

Texas Attorney General Dines With Transgender Third-Grader

By Sep 9, 2016
Denton Record-Chronicle

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife accepted an invitation to dinner last week at the home of a third-grade transgender boy.

Amber and Adam Briggle of Denton invited Paxton and his wife, Angela, to spend a little time with them and their transgender son MG last week, to put a face on transgender issues.

In Texas, the Transgender Bathroom Issue is a Political Winner

By May 3, 2016
msnbc.com

Texas looks to be the next battleground in the debate over whether transgender Americans should be allowed to use the bathroom associated with the sex they claim, rather than their birth sex. The Texas Tribune recently published an analysis of the political context surrounding the controversy.

Controversial Texas Law Would Force Teachers to "Out" Students to Parents If They Learn They Are Gay

By Nov 28, 2016
Dave Wilson / Flickr Creative Commons/KERA

LGBTQ rights have re-entered the conversation in the Texas Panhandle.

A Republican lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require public school teachers to inform a student’s parents when they learn of a student’s sexual orientation or gender identity, even if that student wants the information to be kept a secret.