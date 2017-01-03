Texas judge rejects Obama's efforts to protect transgender Americans from health-care discrimination

A federal judge in Texas has rejected the Obama administration’s efforts to protect the health rights of transgender Americans.

As The Guardian reports, social conservatives took issue with the law, saying it would force doctors to violate their religious beliefs. US district judge Reed O’Connor agreed.

This weekend, Judge O’Connor granted a temporary injunction against the law that bans discrimination against transgender persons by doctors and hospitals.

This isn’t the first time Judge O’Connor has ruled against transgender laws put forth by the Obama White House. In August, O’Connor sided with Republicans in rejecting regulations that would have protected transgender students in public schools who sought to use the bathroom where they feel the most comfortable.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has said that instituting a transgender bathroom law similar to the controversial one in North Carolina is one of his top priorities for the new year.