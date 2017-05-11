In Texas Legislature, a battle over higher-education funding

The Texas Legislature has been hard at work this month trying to come up with a budget. And among those watching the proceedings closely, says The Texas Tribune, few have more to lose than Texas’s colleges and universities.

Even as enrollments continue to rise statewide, many schools are likely to see funding cuts. That means less money for more students.

The House’s proposed budget cuts funding for higher education, but those cuts are meager in comparison to the Senate’s budget, which would slash funding for universities significantly.

Thus, like many issues during the recent legislative sessions, the issue basically comes down to a struggle between the differing ideologies of Speaker of the House Joe Straus, a centrist Republican, and the Senate of far-right firebrand Dan Patrick, a Tea Party darling.  

Amarillo Senator proposes eliminating 10-percent law

By Apr 7, 2017
Austin American-Statesman

For 20 years, Texas has granted automatic admission to state universities for all Texas students who rank in the top ten of their graduating class.

But now, as The Austin American-Statesman reports, an Amarillo Senator has introduced a new bill into the Legislature that would do away with the “10 percent law.”

Bleak days ahead for Texas universities

By Mar 30, 2017
Marjorie Kamys Cotera / The Texas Tribune

When it comes to education budgets, Texas colleges and universities are facing some dark days ahead, reports The Fort Worth Star Telegram.

The state Legislature has proposed deep cuts to higher education funding, and on top of that the Trump administration has suggested slashing Federal contributions, and Texas is considering freezing tuition rates.

As college tuitions rise, Texas legislators slash student-aid funding

By Mar 20, 2017
Creative Commons

Higher education tuitions have been rising lately in Texas. But financial aid packages haven’t been increasing to keep up with the hefty cost of college, reports the Texas Tribune.

Texas lawmakers say they understand that helping students obtain college degrees is vital to the state’s economic future. But the legislative evidence doesn’t seem to be backing up their words.

Amarillo Senator files bill to repeal financial aid law

By Feb 24, 2017
Bob Daemmerich / Texas Tribune

A Texas Senate panel is moving toward abolishing a rule aimed at helping low-income students attend college in the Lone Star State, reports The Texas Tribune.

The legislation, known as “Bill 18,” would eliminate a rule requiring universities to set aside tuition dollars for scholarships and grants to benefit poor students. The legislation, which is supported by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, was introduced by Senator Kel Seliger, a Republican from Amarillo.

For rural colleges, an investment in surrounding towns is an investment in their own future

By Dec 23, 2016
The Wall Street Journal

Like many other rural institutions like hospitals and factories, rural colleges have been struggling—and among these, rural liberal arts colleges have perhaps been hit the hardest.

According to U.S. Department of Education data, of the 300 private four-year colleges in rural areas, 43 percent have seen declines in enrollment in recent years.