Texas Legislature Neglects To Restore Funding To Disabled Children

The special session of the Texas Legislature is drawing to a close, and child advocates are concerned about a major issue that lawmakers have yet to resolve.

Two years ago, Texas legislators cut more than $300 million to therapy services for disabled children.

And now, as KXAN reports, educators and therapists worry that Texas may one day have a sizable number of disabled adults if lawmakers don’t take action.

Republican Congresswoman Sarah Davis highlighted the importance of these programs, noting “These are services to help children swallow, and speak, and walk.” Davis has filed a bill in the house that would raise funding levels for child therapy services, but the legislature has failed to move on the measure.

In the months since Republican lawmakers slashed the funding to services for disabled kids, several therapy providers have canceled their contracts with the state, leaving the children in limbo.