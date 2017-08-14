Texas Legislature Neglects To Restore Funding To Disabled Children

By 16 seconds ago

Credit AF.mil

The special session of the Texas Legislature is drawing to a close, and child advocates are concerned about a major issue that lawmakers have yet to resolve.

Two years ago, Texas legislators cut more than $300 million to therapy services for disabled children.

And now, as KXAN reports, educators and therapists worry that Texas may one day have a sizable number of disabled adults if lawmakers don’t take action.

Republican Congresswoman Sarah Davis highlighted the importance of these programs, noting “These are services to help children swallow, and speak, and walk.” Davis has filed a bill in the house that would raise funding levels for child therapy services, but the legislature has failed to move on the measure.

In the months since Republican lawmakers slashed the funding to services for disabled kids, several therapy providers have canceled their contracts with the state, leaving the children in limbo. 

Tags: 
disabled children
Texas Legislature

Related Content

Texas Legislature votes to keep cuts for disabled children

By May 29, 2017
Bob Daemmerich / Texas Tribune

Among the many battles between the Texas House and Senate during the past session, one of the most acrimonious involved the Senate’s wish to slash funding for disabled children in Texas.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been a staunch supporter of cutting funding for speech, physical and occupational therapy services for kids with disabilities, calling the programs wasteful. Speaker of the House Joe Straus was hoping to restore that funding this session.

Cuts to funding for Texas disabled children take effect

By Dec 19, 2016
Pexels / Creative Commons

$350 million in funding cuts to help disabled children in Texas went into effect last week.

As KXAS reports, the cuts are an effort by state lawmakers to “achieve savings” for the Lone Star State.

Texas Health and Human Services Commission spokeswoman Carrie Williams said her agency is “will monitor the reduction of rates to ensure access to care is not impacted.”

Abbott’s Supporters Decry Gridlock During Special Session

By Aug 9, 2017
runneralan2004 / Flickr Creative Commons

With seven days remaining, the special session of the Texas Legislature appears thus far to be a bust. Gov. Greg Abbott convened the session in hopes of furthering his own legislative agenda, after a contentious and mostly fruitless regular session.

But, as The Texas Tribune reports, not a single bill has made it through both houses and advanced to the Governor’s desk during this special session.

"Texas Freedom Caucus" Plots Political Demise of House Speaker Joe Straus

By Aug 7, 2017
TexasExplorer98 / Wikimedia Commons

The Texas legislature this year has been defined by a contentious battle between the far-right Tea Party conservatives led by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and the more moderate business-minded conservatives of House Speaker Joe Straus.

Texas Battle For "Local Control" Part Of A National Trend

By Aug 6, 2017
Larry D. Moore / Wikimedia Commons

One of the overarching struggles in Texas this year has been a pitched battle between cities and the state over who should have the right to make laws for local municipalities. This battle has manifested in myriad ways, from heated debates over bathroom usage and “sanctuary cities,” to arguments over property taxes, school vouchers, and texting-while-driving laws.