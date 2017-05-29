Texas Legislature votes to keep cuts for disabled children

By 21 minutes ago

State Rep. John Zerwas, R-Richmond, talks with Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland, on the House floor April 25, 2017. Zerwas is co-chair of the House/Senate conference committee studying the state budget which had its organization meeting Monday.
Credit Bob Daemmerich / Texas Tribune

Among the many battles between the Texas House and Senate during the past session, one of the most acrimonious involved the Senate’s wish to slash funding for disabled children in Texas.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been a staunch supporter of cutting funding for speech, physical and occupational therapy services for kids with disabilities, calling the programs wasteful. Speaker of the House Joe Straus was hoping to restore that funding this session.

But, as The Texas Tribune reports, the Senate proved more powerful this session and the cuts will remain in place. Democrats and some in the House Republican leadership were livid at the inability to help disabled students.

Democratic Rep. Rafael Anchia lamented, “We couldn’t find that money elsewhere in the budget to fully restore these cuts?”

But Republican State Rep. John Zerwas said he was out of ammunition to fight, adding that he’d received “tremendous . . . pushback from my Senate colleagues on this.”

Tags: 
Texas Legislature
disabled children
disability

Related Content

"Bathroom bill" continues to bedevil Texas politics

By May 27, 2017
Cassandra Pollock/Alexa Ura / Texas Tribune

Texas lawmakers finally approved a budget this weekend, but the news was overshadowed by the rancorous issue of rights for trans Texans. This session, the so-called “bathroom bill” that targets transgender citizens has dominated the headlines. As of Saturday the Legislature remains locked in a stalemate over the matter, reports The Texas Tribune.

Texas House efforts on Patrick’s priority projects may not be enough to avoid a special session

By May 24, 2017
Laura Skelding / Texas Tribune

Earlier this week we reported on how Dan Patrick, the Texas Lt. Gov., was threatening to send the state Legislature into a special session if the state House of Representatives didn’t approve the so-called “bathroom” bill, as well as a measure that would make it difficult for communities to raise property taxes.

Texas Senate passes bill that could make vehicle inspections a thing of the past

By May 7, 2017
Yi-Chin Li / Houston Chronicle

Texans may soon no longer be required to get their vehicles inspected, reports The Houston Chronicle.

State lawmakers last week approved Senate Bill 1588, which would ensure that annual state safety inspections are no longer required for all personal vehicles. Commercial vehicles would still need to be inspected, however, and some cars in urban areas with smog problems will still need to pass emissions tests.

What does the balance of power look like in High Plains state legislatures?

By May 22, 2017
Jim Beckel / The Oklahoman

It’s no secret that Republicans tend to win more elections on the High Plains than Democrats. But with the recent struggles in Donald Trump’s White House, the national media has been flooded with stories about how the GOP may be in trouble in next year’s midterm elections.

With that in mind, we decided to have a look at exactly what the balance of power looks like in our listening area.

Texas Lt. Gov. holds must-pass bills hostage to further bathroom bill

By May 21, 2017
Marjorie Kamys Cotera / Texas Tribune

In the waning days of the Texas Legislative session, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is playing hardball to get his agenda passed.

As The Texas Tribune reports, Patrick has put out a list of bills he expects the House to pass. If the lower chamber doesn’t comply with his wishes, Patrick says he will direct his Senate to let so-called “must-pass” legislation falter.

This imperative legislation includes the state budget.

Cuts to funding for Texas disabled children take effect

By Dec 19, 2016
Pexels / Creative Commons

$350 million in funding cuts to help disabled children in Texas went into effect last week.

As KXAS reports, the cuts are an effort by state lawmakers to “achieve savings” for the Lone Star State.

Texas Health and Human Services Commission spokeswoman Carrie Williams said her agency is “will monitor the reduction of rates to ensure access to care is not impacted.”

Disability subsidies far higher in rural America than in urban areas

By Apr 3, 2017
David Amsler / Flickr Creative Commons

A new report shows that the rate of those who receive disability benefits is far higher in the rural parts of America than in the more populous centers.

As The Washington Post reports, 133 of the 136 counties with the highest disability rates in the U.S. are rural. In those counties, more than one in six working-age adults receive disability.

Study finds that employment rate among disabled better in states that expanded Medicaid

By Angie Haflich Jan 2, 2017

According to a recent study, Obamacare’s expansion of Medicaid coverage to people living just above the poverty line may be responsible for more disabled people getting jobs.

As Reuters Health reports, prior to passage of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA), Obamacare, in 2010, people with disabilities and low income jobs were often unable to afford their expensive medical care. Many opted for unemployment in order to qualify for Medicaid coverage.

Texas Moves Forward With Plan to Cut Funding for Disabled Childrens' Care

By Jun 17, 2016
Todd Wiseman / Texas Tribune

Last year the State of Texas slashed $350 million in funding for pediatric therapy services for children with disabilities. Parents of disabled children cried foul, and a group of home therapy providers sued to stop the funding cuts. They lost that court battle in April. Now, as The Texas Tribune reports, Texas is finally poised to move forward with the planned cuts.