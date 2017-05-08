Texas measure would allow religious adoption agencies to reject Muslim, gay, or atheist parents

By 2 minutes ago

Credit Elizabeth Brockway / Daily Beast

A new Texas bill could allow adoption agencies to reject potential new parents based on their religion or sexual orientation, CNN reports.

Lawmakers insist their bill does not amount to discrimination, however, because the measure requires that the rejected applicants be given choices from other agencies than the one that rejected them.

House Bill 3859 is part of a wider nationwide push to allow business owners to refuse to service to customers or clients they deem unacceptable on a religious basis. The effort has been dubbed the “religious freedom” movement, though critics have said the movement is tantamount to a request for freedom to discriminate.

The bill's author, Representative James Frank, says the bill is simply trying to give protection to the 25% of state child welfare providers that are faith based. 

Tags: 
Adoption
Religious Freedom Restoration Act
foster care

Related Content

The Not So Normal Parenthood

By Brandy Roberts Feb 3, 2016

Jennifer Sugg was a 16-year-old color guard when she found out that she was expecting a little baby girl. Unaware of what the future would hold, Jennifer was forced to face reality and make a decision that would affect the life of her as well as her sweet baby girl, Kaitlin. After months of Jennifer Sugg was a 16-year-old color guard when she found out that she was expecting a little baby girl. Unaware of what the future would hold, Jennifer was forced to face reality and make a decision that would affect the life of her as well as her sweet baby girl, Kaitlin.

Kansas law professor says Hobby Lobby ruling isn’t about constitutionality

By Cindee Talley Jul 1, 2014
wikipedia.org

Kansas was one of 18 states that sided with Hobby Lobby in the court battle over opting out of the inclusion of contraceptives in their insurance coverage.  The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Hobby Lobby saying certain employers can opt out of including contraceptives in their insurance because of religious beliefs.  The reaction in Kansas followed predictable ideological lines reported Bryan Thompson for Kansas Public Radio.

Legislators Seek Plan For Improvements To Kansas Foster Care System

By Mar 22, 2017

Kansas has plenty of reports on problems in its foster care system but needs a plan to fix them, according to members of a House committee.

The House Children and Seniors Committee voted Tuesday to create a foster care task force that will present a plan for improvements to the foster care system by January.

Rep. Jarrod Ousley, a Merriam Democrat, said the state needs to do more than study the foster care system.

“This task force is not for oversight. It’s for corrective action,” he said.

Study: Oklahoma's foster-care abuse numbers are the worst in America

By Feb 21, 2017
jeffsmallwood / Flickr Creative Commons

While Texas has garnered national news for its poor treatment of foster kids, Oklahoma has quietly been amassing a far more troubling record.

As The Tulsa World reports, a report has found that Oklahoma had more cases of foster-care abuse and neglect in 2015 than any other state.

Texas foster care advocates clash with privatization supporters

By Feb 4, 2017
Astrid Westvang / Creative Commons

In Texas, foster care providers have clashed with court judges over a senator’s proposal to privatize foster care.

As The Dallas Morning News reports, the debate centers around whether private contractors in Texas should be allowed to completely take over supervision of abused and neglected children.