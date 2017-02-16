Texas officially throws its support behind Trump's travel ban

Texas has become the first state to actively throw its support behind President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban, reports The Houston Chronicle.

On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an amicus brief with the 9th circuit court of appeals. The brief formally affirms Texas's support of Trump’s White House and the U.S. Department of Justice.

In a statement, Paxton said: “The law makes it very clear that the president has discretion to protect the safety of the American people and our nation's institutions with respect to who can come into this country.”

Several courts have rejected the ban, and it’s currently in limbo as judges ponder the merits of the executive action. Immigrant advocates have repeatedly called the ban unconstitutional, saying it unfairly targets travelers because of their religion.

Texas has been the focus of much immigration talk this week, as federal agents arrested dozens of undocumented immigrants in Austin and San Antonio.