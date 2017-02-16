Texas officially throws its support behind Trump's travel ban

By 4 minutes ago

Credit Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle

Texas has become the first state to actively throw its support behind President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban, reports The Houston Chronicle.

On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an amicus brief with the 9th circuit court of appeals. The brief formally affirms  Texas's support of Trump’s White House and the U.S. Department of Justice.

In a statement, Paxton said: “The law makes it very clear that the president has discretion to protect the safety of the American people and our nation's institutions with respect to who can come into this country.”

Several courts have rejected the ban, and it’s currently in limbo as judges ponder the merits of the executive action. Immigrant advocates have repeatedly called the ban unconstitutional, saying it unfairly targets travelers because of their religion.

Texas has been the focus of much immigration talk this week, as federal agents arrested dozens of undocumented immigrants in Austin and San Antonio.

Tags: 
travel ban
immigration

Related Content

After mysterious fire, Texas mosque raises $1M for rebuilding effort

By Feb 1, 2017
Twitter

A Texas Mosque that was burned down last week raised almost a million dollars for its rebuilding in an astounding show of support from well-wishers.

The New York Times reports that the Victoria Islamic Center raised over $900,000 on Saturday and Sunday, through an online fund-raising campaign and cash and checks from the local community.

Several arrested in southwest Kansas as part of national immigration crackdown

By Angie Haflich Feb 15, 2017
Creative Commons

Several people were arrested in southwest Kansas last week as part of the national immigration crackdown that netted more than 600 arrests by immigration authorities.

As The Wichita Eagle reports, 31 of the more than 600 people arrested by immigration authorities last week were picked up in Kansas, about three-quarters of which were picked up in southwestern Kansas, near Dodge City, Garden City and Liberal. Nearly all were citizens of Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador or Mexico.

Finney County removed from sanctuary county list

By Angie Haflich Feb 14, 2017
NY - http://nyphotographic.com/

Finney County Kansas has been removed from a list categorizing it as a sanctuary county

As the Garden City Telegram reports, the Center for Immigration Studies has officially removed Finney County from its list of sanctuary territories after a concerted effort by Sheriff Kevin Bascue and County Administrator Randy Partington.

Immigrant communities diversify the face of a rural Colorado city

By Harvest Public Media Feb 14, 2017
Luke Runyon / Harvest Public Media

This story is part of the special series United And Divided, which explores the links and rifts between rural and urban America.

The bell signals the start of second period. A trio of young women take seats in English class, their attention quickly drifting outside the walls of the high school in Fort Morgan, Colorado, eager to talk about what they’re working toward.

“I want to become an FBI [agent],” says freshman Mariam Mohammed. “It’s my dream.”

Texas editorial implores Trump not to damage trade with Mexico

By Feb 2, 2017
Rebajae / Wikimedia Commons

The Dallas Morning News has written an appeal to President Trump, urging him not to cut off Texas’s economic contact with its neighbor to the south.

The editorial noted that Mexico is one of the key reasons the Lone Star State’s economy has been strong in recent years. And, the editors stated, threatening a trade war over the building of a border wall will hurt Texas more than any other state.

Trump to strip federal funds from several "sanctuary" cities and counties

By Angie Haflich Jan 27, 2017
NY - http://nyphotographic.com/

Several Kansas counties could be impacted if President Donald Trump pulls federal funding away from what the Center for Immigration Studies refers to as sanctuary counties.

According to KWCH , six counties in Kansas are considered sanctuary counties by the Center for Immigration Studies - Finney, Butler, Harvey, Johnson, Sedgwick and Shawnee counties.