Texas, Oklahoma Jobless Rates Reach Impressive Lows

The unemployment rate in Texas reached a record low last month, while the Lone Star State’s neighbor to the north is also approaching a record rate of employment.

As the San Antonio Express-News reports, the Texas jobless rate inched down to 3.9 percent in October, the lowest rate since the Federal Reserve began keeping records four decades ago. Last month saw a significant Texas hiring rebound in the wake of an employment decline triggered by Hurricane Harvey. Meanwhile in Oklahoma, the unemployment rate ticked downward to 4.4 percent.

The Sooner State added 4,000 jobs in October alone. Over the past year, Oklahoma has added over 20,000 jobs. Lynn Gray, director of economic research for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, called October “a very good month.” That appears to be an understatement.

Oklahoma and Texas Labor Markets Remain Strong In September

By Oct 25, 2017
New job numbers were released this week for Oklahoma and Texas, and things appear to be moving along in both states at a steady clip.

As The Oklahoman reports, Oklahoma's unemployment rate in September remained unchanged at 4.5 percent. State employment officials say Oklahoma is showing especially strong movement in the private sector. One year ago, the jobless rate in the Sooner State was half a point higher, at five percent.

Colorado Unemployment Rate Remains At Record Low

By Angie Haflich Jul 23, 2017
Colorado’s unemployment rate has continued at record lows for the past three months.

According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Colorado’s unemployment rate in June stayed at 2.3 percent.

Oklahoma’s Jobless Rate Holds Steady

By Jul 24, 2017
Oklahoma’s unemployment rate remained steady in June, hovering at 4.3 percent.

As The Oklahoman reports, analysts believe this is not a sign of stagnation, but rather an indication that the state’s economic woes are on the upswing. Lynn Gray, the director of research and analysis at the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, said Oklahoma’s jobless rate has been stable for several months, and the state is seeing increases on the payroll side.

Kansas Job Numbers Sag In June

By Jul 24, 2017

The unemployment rate remains low in Kansas, but the state has been shedding private sector jobs in recent months.

Numbers from the Kansas Department of Labor show private sector jobs were climbing from January to March. But according to a new monthly report, the state began losing private sector jobs -- more than 11,000 of them from March to June.

Manufacturing jobs fell over that period, but not nearly as much as service sector jobs. The area that sagged the most includes the support jobs for organizations, such as office administration, personnel services and cleaning.

Kansas unemployment rate drops slightly as Colorado's unemployment rates reaches record low

By Angie Haflich May 23, 2017
The unemployment rate in Kansas dropped slightly as neighboring Colorado’s unemployment rate dropped to a record low last month.

According to the Wichita Eagle, preliminary estimates from the Kansas Department of Labor showed Kansas’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 3.8 percent in March to 3.7 percent in April.