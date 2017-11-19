Texas, Oklahoma Jobless Rates Reach Impressive Lows

The unemployment rate in Texas reached a record low last month, while the Lone Star State’s neighbor to the north is also approaching a record rate of employment.

As the San Antonio Express-News reports, the Texas jobless rate inched down to 3.9 percent in October, the lowest rate since the Federal Reserve began keeping records four decades ago. Last month saw a significant Texas hiring rebound in the wake of an employment decline triggered by Hurricane Harvey. Meanwhile in Oklahoma, the unemployment rate ticked downward to 4.4 percent.

The Sooner State added 4,000 jobs in October alone. Over the past year, Oklahoma has added over 20,000 jobs. Lynn Gray, director of economic research for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, called October “a very good month.” That appears to be an understatement.