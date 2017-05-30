Texas Panhandle library seeking people to share wildfire experiences

By Angie Haflich 9 hours ago

Smoke filled the air south of Fritch, Texas on March 6 as firefighters battled a wildfire north of Amarillo, Texas - one of several wildfires that broke out across the High Plains region that day.
Credit Valarie Smith / High Plains Public Radio

In an effort to document the March 6 wildfires that burned several hundred thousand acres in the Texas Panhandle, the Hemphill County Library in Canadian is hoping to find people willing to share their experiences with the fires.  

As The Canadian Record reports, the Perryton Fire complex that originated in Ochiltree County and spread across Lipscomb, Hemphill, and Roberts counties on March 6 burned more than 318,000 acres, destroyed two homes and caused one death. It was the third largest wildfire in Texas A&M Forest Service history.

Librarian April Dillon told the Canadian Record that she and other staff members want to gather accounts from farmer, ranchers, firefighters and others who fought the fires, as well as information about ongoing relief efforts.

To record the stories, a room is being set up where people can be filmed telling their stories. The library is also seeking photos of the fire that can be scanned.

Those interested in contributing to the project can contact the library at 806-323-8915 or at library79014@gmail.com

Tags: 
wildfires
fire

Related Content

Kansas Legislature approves plans to share firefighting resources with neighboring states

By Apr 3, 2017
Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle

A new law passed by the Kansas Legislature could allow Kansas to share firefighting resources with neighboring states like Oklahoma.

As The Wichita Eagle  reports, HB 2140 has already been approved by the House and the Senate, and is now waiting for Governor Sam Brownback’s signature. Similar proposals have languished in Kansas for two years, and the sharing capability would have been helpful this month as the biggest fires in state history raged across the High Plains.

Fire-ravaged areas receive much-needed rain

By Apr 6, 2017
Michael Pearce / The Wichita Eagle

After record-breaking wildfires late last month, Kansas saw another record broken on Saturday.

As The Wichita Eagle reports, southwest Kansas shattered the rainfall record for April first, according to the National Weather Service.

The original record of 1.2 inches had already been broken by six a.m., and the rain kept on coming. By day’s end, Dodge City reported receiving over double the original record, with a total of almost two-and-a-half inches.

After wildfire, Giles sisters, family, to continue long Clark County history

By Apr 17, 2017
Sandra J. Milburn / The Hutchinson News

ASHLAND - Over the phone, Jenny Giles Betschart gives directions to her makeshift home amid the incinerated plains - describing the residence as the one you shouldn't miss.

"It's the white house with the clutter," she said.

It's the only house left on this section of road. The home, with its paint now peeling from the intense heat of a wildfire, lies at the end of a long sandy drive, damp from several days of downpours. Scaffolding is stacked on a trailer - not far from the new picnic tables made by the FFA - waiting to be used to put new siding on the house.

USDA announces $6 million to aid fire-affected farmers and ranchers in Kansas

By Mar 22, 2017
Lindsey Bauman

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that more than $6 million in funding is now available for those affected by the wildfires in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

The funding, delivered through USDA’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program, will assist farmers and ranchers as they attempt to restore grazing lands, rehabilitate devastated landscapes, rebuild fencing and protect damaged watersheds, according to a news release.

Kansas rancher forced to sell cattle after losing grassland

By Angie Haflich Mar 16, 2017
Valarie Smith / High Plains Public Radio

As The Wichita Eagle reports, the loss of grassland will mean financial losses for years to come for some ranchers in western and south central Kansas.

Clark County rancher Greg Goodnight is one of only a few ranchers who did not lose any cattle, but he did lose over 14,000 acres of grassland that forced him to round up his 294 cattle on Monday and send them to Dodge City to be sold.

Walking in disaster’s wake: Gardiner family survives catastrophic blaze

By Mar 16, 2017
Lindsey Bauman / The Hutchinson News

The last thing Greg Gardiner saw before everything went black was his brother Mark heading to the horse barn.

Fire and smoke was spreading through Clark County from the southwest Monday afternoon. By 3 p.m., the ranch was in the war zone. An orange firewall was heading toward his brother’s home as Greg pulled up with a truck and trailer to help save three horses.

“I knew it was too late,” Greg said.

Busy path of support: In wake of wildfire, Clark County receiving help from across the nation

By Mar 15, 2017
Lindsey Bauman

Help is coming and is here – where the prairie is singed to the earth – and at all hours.

Jeff Kay was up at 2 a.m. Monday to help unload a couple of trucks carrying hay for ranchers affected by the Clark County wildfires.

“It’s unbelievable the way the farming and ranching community has come together,” said Kay, who operates Ashland Feed and Seed. “There are donations coming from all over the world.”

As crews continue to contain Oklahoma fires, 4-H families help calves orphaned by High Plains blazes

By Angie Haflich Mar 14, 2017
Lt. Seth Frizzell / Holcomb Community Fire Department

As fire crews in north central Oklahoma continues efforts to contain fires in Beaver, Harper and Woodward counties Tuesday, Kansas’ governor signed the final State of Disaster Emergency declaration for 20 Kansas counties affected by last week’s wildfires.

As The Oklahoma Forestry Service reports, the Northwest Oklahoma Complex was 63 percent contained Tuesday.