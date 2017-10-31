Texas Panhandle To Lose Several Dairy Queens

Several small towns in the Texas Panhandle may soon be losing a storied part of West Texas culture.

As KAMR reports, approximately 70 Dairy Queens across Texas and New Mexico may soon close due to bankruptcy.

The parent company of the DQs, Vasari LLC, has indicated that it is scrambling to find a way to keep the fast-food restaurants in business. While some locations will be closed, others have a chance of being sold and staying in business.

The Vasari company listed its losses as between $10 million and $50 million, adding that the company’s net losses “cannot continue unabated.” The Dairy Queen stores in jeopardy include locations in Clarendon, Claude, Perryton, Shamrock, Wellington, Dalhart, Dumas, Gruver and Stratford.

When informed of the closing, Wellington native Wes Reeves said he’ll remember the DQ as the place to go after a successful Little League game. “Wellington won’t be quite the same,” Reeves said.