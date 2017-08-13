Texas Panhandle School Districts End Summer Early

Many Texas panhandle students will return to school this week.

As The Amarillo Globe-News reports, most school districts in the Panhandle have chosen to return from summer earlier this year, preceding by a week and a half the state-mandated start date of Aug. 28. Canyon ISD and four of the five Amarillo school districts will begin on Wednesday.

School officials are hoping panhandle parents will prefer trading more days off during the school year for fewer days of summer.

The earlier start date means students will receive a new holiday on Oct. 6, which will create a four-day weekend around Columbus Day on Oct. 9. Officials also created a new four-day weekend around President’s Day, with a new student day off on Feb. 19. Students will still receive the usual two weeks for winter break, and a three day Thanksgiving Holiday.   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

public schools
Amarillo Texas
Canyon Texas
Randall County Texas
Potter County Texas

