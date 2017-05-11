Texas pols react to Comey firing

By 7 minutes ago

Credit Austin American-Statesman

The firing of FBI director James Comey by President Trump continues to dominate news cycles nationwide. The Austin American-Statesman took a look this week at how Texas politicians reacted to the director’s dismissal.

Sen. Ted Cruz threw his support behind the White House, saying he believed the move was justified as “Mr. Comey had lost the confidence of both Republicans and Democrats, and frankly, the American people.”

Sen. John Cornyn took a similar stance, though he stressed the importance of selecting a replacement who held the trust of the American people.

Meanwhile, a rising star of Texas Republican politics, Congressman Will Hurd, said he found the timing of Comey’s firing “troubling” and expressed concerns that the sacking of Comey had eroded the public’s trust in the Justice Department.

On the Democratic side, Congressman Joaquin Castro called the firing “extremely suspicious.”

Tags: 
Texas politics
Ted Cruz
John Cornyn
Will Hurd
Joaquin Castro

