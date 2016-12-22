High Plains Public Radio

Texas removes Planned Parenthood from Medicaid funding

By 5 hours ago

Credit Flickr Creative Commons

After more than a year of threats, Texas is officially kicking Planned Parenthood out of its Medicaid program.

As The Dallas Morning News reports, the $3 million in Medicaid reimbursements the organization received in 2015 will be cancelled next month.

The organization says it will continue to provide medical services to Medicaid patients in the meantime, while seeking an injunction against the order. The Texas Office of the Inspector General notified the organization fourteen months ago of the intent to remove it from the Medicaid program. But Planned Parenthood didn’t receive final notice of the removal until this week.  

The move could affect thousands of low-income women in Texas. But the Lone Star State could be in for a battle. Federal courts in other states have ruled that Planned Parenthood cannot be legally kicked out of Medicaid.

Tags: 
Planned Parenthood
women's health

