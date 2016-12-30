Texas retail sees a post-election surge

Texas companies saw an increase in consumer spending over the month of December.

As The Dallas Morning News reports, economists are attributing the uptick to what they’re calling a “Trump bump.”

They say consumers are relieved that the election has ended, and they’re opening their wallets as a result. Many Texans also feel confident in how President-Elect Donald Trump will handle the economy.

Some business executives believe the Trump administration will have a more business-friendly tax policy, resulting in higher revenues. However, Democratic leaders have noted that the economy has been growing steadily for years. They claim this new surge is simply a capstone on a successful Obama economic policy.

Retail sales were the strongest the state has seen in some time, with online says hitting their highest point since March of 2011.