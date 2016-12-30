High Plains Public Radio

Texas retail sees a post-election surge

By 1 hour ago

Credit Marlith / Wikimedia Commons

Texas companies saw an increase in consumer spending over the month of December.

As The Dallas Morning News reports, economists are attributing the uptick to what they’re calling a “Trump bump.”

They say consumers are relieved that the election has ended, and they’re opening their wallets as a result. Many Texans also feel confident in how President-Elect Donald Trump will handle the economy.

Some business executives believe the Trump administration will have a more business-friendly tax policy, resulting in higher revenues. However, Democratic leaders have noted that the economy has been growing steadily for years. They claim this new surge is simply a capstone on a successful Obama economic policy.

Retail sales were the strongest the state has seen in some time, with online says hitting their highest point since March of 2011.

Texas economy
Donald Trump

