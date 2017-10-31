Texas Will Require Insurers To Cover 3-D Mammograms

A new law in Texas will require all insurance companies to include 3-D mammograms as part of their coverage plans, reports The Texas Tribune.

The new law was introduced into the Texas Legislature by State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, a Democrat of Houston. Congresswoman Thompson is herself a breast cancer survivor. She stressed the importance of the advanced screening technology, which can detect cancer early and reduce false positives. 

3-D mammogram technology is similar to traditional 2-D screening, but the more advanced method captures images of the breast in slices for a more thorough view.

When the new law takes effect in January, Texas will become the eighth state to require insurers to cover the screening procedure. The Texas Association of Business has come out in opposition to the new law, complaining that Texas already has too many health mandates for insurers.

mammograms
women's health
women's issues

