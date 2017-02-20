Thoughts on the Rebels of Milagro

I’m Jonathan Baker, a writer in Canyon, Texas, and I’ve been asked to talk a little about this month’s Radio Readers Book Club Read, The Milagro Beanfield War by John Nichols. I read this book twenty years ago, after a friend of mine, a Jewish agitator from Austin, got a tattoo of the tequila-toting skeleton illustration on the cover. For me, that was recommendation enough. And I loved the book. I read it again this month, and my affection for it hasn’t changed.

Apropos of its title, The Milagro Beanfield War is a miraculous feat of storytelling, a sprawling epic about small moments and forgotten people. It almost might be said that the novel has no protagonist—or, perhaps more accurately, the main character might be said to be the small community of Milagro, New Mexico, with its wandering pigs and randomly discharged pistols and pebble-tossing grannies. Nichols’s Milagro is that of American stories—a tale of downtrodden everyday people, oppressed by a machine far larger than themselves, who learn to fight back using their own unique skills, skills they’ve learned from working and living on the land. In a way, this is a recapitulation of the American Revolution, with its scrappy backwoods rebels challenging an oppressive system. But while Nichols embraces that narrative in the grand American tradition, he also subverts it in ways that are also uniquely American.

These “rebels” of Milagro are a far cry from the statesman and educated Enlightenment figures of the nation’s original revolution. They’re Chicanos, destitute handymen and sharecroppers, many of whom don’t speak English. But they’re no less American for all that, and in their urge to stand up for their own individual rights and the rights of their community—in their own unique ways—these hardscrabble rabble-rousers are more American than the white real estate overlord and the poohbahs in the capital who are deadest to prevent the citizenry of Milagro from using water that hasn’t been legally deeded to them.