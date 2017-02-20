Related Program: 
Thoughts on the Rebels of Milagro

I’m Jonathan Baker, a writer in Canyon, Texas, and I’ve been asked to talk a little about this month’s Radio Readers Book Club Read, The Milagro Beanfield War by John Nichols. I read this book twenty years ago, after a friend of mine, a Jewish agitator from Austin, got a tattoo of the tequila-toting skeleton illustration on the cover. For me, that was recommendation enough. And I loved the book. I read it again this month, and my affection for it hasn’t changed.

Apropos of its title, The Milagro Beanfield War is a miraculous feat of storytelling, a sprawling epic about small moments and forgotten people. It almost might be said that the novel has no protagonist—or, perhaps more accurately, the main character might be said to be the small community of Milagro, New Mexico, with its wandering pigs and randomly discharged pistols and pebble-tossing grannies. Nichols’s Milagro is that of American stories—a tale of downtrodden everyday people, oppressed by a machine far larger than themselves, who learn to fight back using their own unique skills, skills they’ve learned from working and living on the land. In a way, this is a recapitulation of the American Revolution, with its scrappy backwoods rebels challenging an oppressive system. But while Nichols embraces that narrative in the grand American tradition, he also subverts it in ways that are also uniquely American.

These “rebels” of Milagro are a far cry from the statesman and educated Enlightenment figures of the nation’s original revolution. They’re Chicanos, destitute handymen and sharecroppers, many of whom don’t speak English. But they’re no less American for all that, and in their urge to stand up for their own individual rights and the rights of their community—in their own unique ways—these hardscrabble rabble-rousers are more American than the white real estate overlord and the poohbahs in the capital who are deadest to prevent the citizenry of Milagro from using water that hasn’t been legally deeded to them.

Desert Places and Desert People

By Jane Holwerda Feb 8, 2017

Welcome to High Plains Public Radio Readers Book Club, an on-air, on-line community of readers exploring themes of common interest to those who live and work on the High Plains.  We’re talking about John Nichols’ Milagro Beanfield War, the first book in our 2017 Spring Read, Water and Replenishment

Published in the early 1970’s, the novel has since become a kind of cult classic, one revered by readers who enjoy a certain level of gritty realism, comedy, triumphs over greed and indifferent bureaucrats, and random gun fire here and there. Hmmm….sounds like fun, right?

Is This a True Story?

By Jane Holwerda Feb 10, 2017
Kathleen Holt / Kansas State Historical Society

Hello, Radio Readers!  We’re talking about John Nichols’ Milagro Beanfield War as the first book in our 2017 Spring Read, Water and Replenishment.  Set in New Mexico, the novel explores the conflict between communities of haves and of have nots, who, in this story, are divided by access to water and water use.  On one side, are those who want a dam to create a lake for fishing and boating and to stimulate a business economy; on the other side are subsistence farmers who need water for irrigation.

You all may already know this, but I had to do some Googling through various sources, so bear with me here.  First of all, I hadn’t known that irrigation in New Mexico dates back to the days of Pueblo Indian farming, which makes irrigation an ancient custom, right? It’s just that traditional Hispano irrigation depended on river-fed ditches.  Farmers used shovels to divert water from one ditch to another and from ditches to fields.  Beginning in the early twentieth century,  many New Mexicans advocated for engineered solutions for irrigation, specifically large concrete dams and levees and canals.   While such water management systems are more efficient, they’re also quite expensive to construct and maintain. Conservancy, or taxing districts, were developed.  Historically, in New Mexico, many subsistence farmers, unable to afford the taxes, lost land owned by their families for generations or forfeited their rights to water access.