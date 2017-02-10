Trump angers Texas Democrats with "career-destroying" remark

An offhand remark President Donald Trump made on Wednesday has Democratic lawmakers in Texas fuming.

As The New York Times reports, Trump was speaking with a group of sheriffs from around the country when a Texas sheriff asked the president about a state senator who was proposing a law that would not allow Texas to seize a suspect’s assets until that suspect had been convicted by a court.

Trump replied by saying, “Can you believe that?” The president then asked for the Texas senator’s name, and said, “We’ll destroy his career.”

It’s unclear which state senator the sheriff was referring to, but Democrats in Texas aren’t taking the comment lightly.

State Senator José Menéndez, has proposed a resolution stating that when the president “threatens any member of the Texas Senate, it must be considered a threat to all Texas Senators.”

Republican lawmakers, meanwhile, described the comment as merely a joke.