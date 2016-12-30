High Plains Public Radio

Trump nearing selection of ag secretary; Texans top list

Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller
President-elect Donald Trump appears to be closing in on a choice to head the Agriculture Department in his administration—and a few Texans are at the top of the list.

As Politico reports, Trump will meet with Former Texas A&M University President Elsa Murano today at the president-elect’s Florida resort, known as Mar-a-Lago. Trump also plans to speak tomorrow with controversial Texas ag commissioner Sid Miller.

In addition, Vice President-elect Mike Pence met with former Texas Agriculture Commissioner Susan Combs last week. Also scheduled to meet with the president-elect today, former California Lt. Gov. Abel Maldonado.

Trump has mostly finished filling his cabinet, but the position of Secretary of Agriculture remains unfilled. Trump’s failure to select a nominee for the position has led to hand-wringing in the ag sector.

Trump's dithering on USDA nominee gives ag sector the jitters

By Dec 25, 2016
Donald Trump’s search for a Secretary of Agriculture is drawing criticism from some important contingents within the ag sector. As Politico reports, it’s been six weeks since the election and Trump has yet to name his nominee for the position.

Trump spent a good deal of time during the election building a relationship with agribusiness representatives, but some of his potential choices for the USDA position have begun to fracture that relationship.

Proposed organic livestock welfare rule not guaranteed, USDA’s Vilsack says

By Angie Haflich Dec 20, 2016
Controversial federal rules that would change the production of organic meat may not be finalized before President Barack Obama leaves office, leaving open the possibility that they may never go into effect.

Kansas Rep. Tim Huelskamp Says He Was Contacted About Ag Secretary Position

By Nov 18, 2016
Beleaguered outgoing Kansas congressman Tim Huelskamp says a person closely associated with president-elect Donald Trump’s transition team has contacted him about the possibility of becoming Agriculture Secretary in the new administration.

Colorado Governor Among Top Names Being Considered for Ag Secretary

By Oct 26, 2016
Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is among the top names being considered for Agriculture Secretary in the event that Hillary Clinton wins the presidency.

2016 Sees Another Drop in High-Plains Farm Income

By Dec 5, 2016
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2016 Farm numbers were released last week. As Farm Futures reports, farm income for 2016 is forecast to drop by almost 15% from last year’s levels. This is the third straight year net cash farm income has dropped. Most of the income decrease can be attributed to a drop in income from livestock and animal products.  

Christmas Requests for President Trump From a Kansas Farmer

By Nov 28, 2016
The Hutchinson News has published a different kind of Christmas list. This one comes from a farmer in Stanton County, Kansas, and it wasn’t written to Santa Claus. Instead, it’s addressed to Donald Trump.

Here are some of the requests of farmer Jim Sipes.

First, he wants the Trans-Pacific Partnership to pass. Sipes says the TPP would be “very good for nearly all aspects of U.S. agriculture.”

Chicken farmers hope Trump will back regulation

By Angie Haflich Dec 13, 2016
Rural voters, many of them farmers, helped get Donald Trump elected last month, and now chicken farmers in particular are hoping that he will get behind Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyard Adminstration (GIPSA) rules.