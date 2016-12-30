Trump nearing selection of ag secretary; Texans top list

President-elect Donald Trump appears to be closing in on a choice to head the Agriculture Department in his administration—and a few Texans are at the top of the list.

As Politico reports, Trump will meet with Former Texas A&M University President Elsa Murano today at the president-elect’s Florida resort, known as Mar-a-Lago. Trump also plans to speak tomorrow with controversial Texas ag commissioner Sid Miller.

In addition, Vice President-elect Mike Pence met with former Texas Agriculture Commissioner Susan Combs last week. Also scheduled to meet with the president-elect today, former California Lt. Gov. Abel Maldonado.

Trump has mostly finished filling his cabinet, but the position of Secretary of Agriculture remains unfilled. Trump’s failure to select a nominee for the position has led to hand-wringing in the ag sector.