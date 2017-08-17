Trump to Refers Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts As 'Farm Guy'

Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts
President Donald Trump refers to Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts as “Farm Guy.”

As The Dodge City Globe reports, Roberts appeared at High Plains Journal in Dodge City Tuesday to give a legislative update and told those on hand that the president referred to him as ‘Farm Guy’ during a recent meeting concerning crop insurance.

Roberts said another reason he met with Trump was to discuss exports – namely peanuts and cotton.

He said peanuts are getting good prices right now but that the export markets for corn, wheat and beef need to open up.

The Farm Guy also talked about the Farm Bill.

“We’re working hard on getting a Farm Bill passed later this year,” the senator told the crowd. “We don’t want to have to go to the 2018 session because that’s an election year and all kinds of things might happen.”

Roberts also touched on the need for infrastructure and spoke about the need for politicians to work together on passing new legislation.

